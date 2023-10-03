Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
255
Torrevieja
128
Orihuela
64
la Marina Baixa
61
la Marina Alta
25
Guardamar del Segura
22
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
20
Calp
19
69 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 7/8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€360,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€395,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 5/1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€580,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€395,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rojales, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Unique Apartments in Rojales, Costa Blanca Close to Golf Course Luxury Spanish apa…
€449,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€1,50M
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 34/34
Spacious Apartments in A New Skyscraper with Panoramic Sea Views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca B…
€1,03M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in els Poblets, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
els Poblets, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Denia Alicante The modernly designed apartments an…
€470,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
Ready to Move Bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca The bungalows are located in …
€360,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Floor 30/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€1,37M
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Contemporary Apartments Few Steps Away From the Beach in Orihuela Costa The modern apartment…
€399,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 6
Spacious Flats with Stylish Design and Sea Views in La Mata Costa Blanca Elegant beachfront …
€970,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 6/5
Apartments with Sea Views in Alicante City Costa Blanca The apartments are located in Alican…
€254,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 21/22
Renovated Beachfront Apartments in a Complex With Pool in Benidorm, Alicante The apartments …
€500,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 11/11
Apartments with Sea Views in Unique Location in Guardamar del Segura The apartments are in G…
€285,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 4
Penthouses with Unique Views in Alicante Santa Pola The penthouses are located in Santa Pola…
€369,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 372 m²
Floor 24/24
Sea View Apartments Near the Beach in Benidorm Costa Blanca These apartments are located in …
€880,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Floor 24/24
Sea View Apartments Near the Beach in Benidorm Costa Blanca These apartments are located in …
€725,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Floor 30/30
Luxury Apartments Complex next to the Beach in Benidorm The apartments are situated in Benid…
€1,69M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
DescriptionLuxurious penthouse in a closed residential complex in Altea Hills, Altea city (A…
€750,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
DescriptionLuxury Penthouse by the sea with panoramic views in Altea (Mascarat area)!For Sal…
€1,20M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with by the sea in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with by the sea
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
Playa Flamenca is an area by the sea , where you can enjoy water sports, entertainment and b…
€466,150
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 5
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Mar azul area, located on the 5 floor. The total are…
€230,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Centro area, located on the 4th floor. The total are…
€154,736
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
2 beds penthouse on two storeys with solarium in Playa del Cura . Penthouse on two storesy w…
€149,900
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with floor heating in Cabo Roig, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with floor heating
Cabo Roig, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2 bedrooms brand new luxury penthouse in Villamartin. 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms luxury pentho…
€227,000
Penthouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Penthouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Area 254 m²
DescriptionFor sale Penthouse Lux with stunning sea views, located in the best exclusive res…
€595,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Penthouse for sale in Dehesa de campoamor in Las colinas golf. The total area of 140.00 m2, …
€765,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 24
A DONE NEW HOUSE WITH A VISION ON THE SEA IN PLAYA DE PONIENTE DE BENIDORM !!! Houses with …
€1,12M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
2 or 3 beds penthouses near Playa Higuericas in La Torre de la Horadada . New urbanization o…
€279,900

