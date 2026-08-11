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Penthouses for sale in el Campello, Spain

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7 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
In an exceptional location next to the beach of Muchavista in El Campello is an elegant mode…
$531,687
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
In an exceptional location next to the beach of Muchavista in El Campello is an elegant hous…
$722,401
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Apartments Near Sea in El Campello Alicante Located in E…
$688,425
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Apartments Near Sea in El Campello Alicante Located in E…
$527,792
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
New Build Apartments with Sea Views in Muchavista, El Campello Exclusive Coastal Li…
$697,574
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
Apartment in Campello, unique opportunity with sea views. Located in an exceptional position…
$530,443
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
New Build Apartments with Sea Views in Muchavista, El Campello Exclusive Coastal Li…
$534,807
Leave a request
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