Terraced Penthouses for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Torrevieja
95
Valencia
4
Benidorm
8
Alicante
25
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Residential complex of new c…
$430,544
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Valencian Community, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Valencian Community, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
NEW BUILD PENTHOUSES IN TORRE-PACHECO. NEW BUILD PENTHOUSES IN TORRE-PACHECO New Build resid…
$190,563
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 131 m²
Casamayor Real Estate presents you with this fantastic penthouse located on Jijona Avenue. L…
$314,153
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 117 m²
Discover Naya, a magnificent residential area composed of 53 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment…
$565,122
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 109 m2.Terrace: 7 m2, solarium: 90 m2.Energy efficiency class: …
$287,459
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Magnificent penthouse for sale just 200 meters from the beautiful Los Locos beach in Torrevi…
$118,429
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in La Mata, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
La Mata, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
We are pleased to offer you a penthouse with sea views on the very first line of Playa de La…
$699,809
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
2 bedroom penthouse with terrace and solarium in Punta Prima . 2 bedroom penthouse with terr…
$348,942
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Nice penthouse very well located and in very good condition in Torrevieja next to Del Cura b…
$93,947
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS NEAR THE BEACH IN TORREVIEJA New Build apartments with one of the best…
$527,494
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS NEAR THE BEACH IN TORREVIEJA New Build apartments with one of the best…
$458,590
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Residential complex with 21 exclusive homes, it consists of 8 floors and has a community gar…
$529,379
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Residential complex of new c…
$365,946
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
PENTHOUSE IN FANTASTIC RESIDENTIAL ON THE BEACH Enjoy the Costa Blanca with all the comfort…
$501,069
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 391 m²
Casamayor presents this unique and unrepeatable penthouse with the most privileged location …
$1,69M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
NEW BUILD PENTHOUSES IN BENIJOFAR New Build residential in the quiet area of Benijofar . R…
$290,582
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
4 bedroom luxury penthouses in Colinas Golf . Luxury penthouses with 4 bedrooms and spectacu…
$1,56M
Penthouse in Mutxamel, Spain
Penthouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 108 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion between elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect …
$418,065
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN PLAYA FLAMENCA New Build luxury complex of apartments with 2 bedro…
$397,276
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Penthouse with private solarium and sea views with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a gated com…
$268,081
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 126 m2.Terrace: 25 m2, solarium: 87 m2.The Penthouse is situate…
$683,393
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 84 m2.Terrace: 5 m2, solarium: 73 m2.New Build.There is communa…
$254,195
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN SANTA POLA Modern gated residential complex comprising 3 bl…
$437,357
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
2 bedroom key ready penthouse in Villamartin . Turnkey 2-bedroom apartments and penthouses i…
$468,597
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 89 m2.Terrace: 7 m2, garden: 112 m2.New Build.There is communal…
$262,347
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN SANTA POLA Modern gated residential complex comprising 3 bl…
$541,490
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
NEW BUILD TOP FLOOR APARTMENT IN CIUDAD QUESADA New Build top floor apartment in Ciudad Que…
$201,330
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
New luxury apartment project located just 3 minutes from Los Locos beach, Torrevieja. The f…
$354,211
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Magnificent penthouse for sale in the beautiful area of the Campoamor Golf Club in Orihuela …
$287,740
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 105 m²
Enjoy your new home in a privileged location, ABORDA. The residential area, located in the u…
$474,157
