Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Santa Pola
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Santa Pola, Spain

Duplex To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 5
Key-Ready Apartments with Sea View in Santa Pola, Alicante The complex is located in Santa P…
€255,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Santa Pola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
€285,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with park, with public pool, with central water-supply system in Santa Pola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with park, with public pool, with central water-supply system
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 90 m2.Terrace: 39 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, green z…
€180,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with park, with public pool, with central water-supply system in Santa Pola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with park, with public pool, with central water-supply system
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 90 m2.Terrace: 39 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, green z…
€180,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir