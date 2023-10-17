Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. el Baix Vinalopo
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

Duplex To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 5
Key-Ready Apartments with Sea View in Santa Pola, Alicante The complex is located in Santa P…
€285,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Santa Pola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
€285,000

Properties features in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir