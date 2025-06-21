Show property on map Show properties list
Duplexes in Barcelona, Spain

2 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Floor 20/20
Spacious Duplex Penthouse Close to the Beach and City Amenities in Barcelona This apartment …
$2,54M
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Terrassa, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Terrassa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartments Near Parc de Sant Jordi in Terrassa, Barcelona The apartments are located in the …
$499,296
Leave a request
