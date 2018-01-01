To obtain a permit to purchase real estate, a foreign citizen needs an application and a number of documents (including the applicant’s data, information about the seller, information about the purchased property, information about the purpose of buying real estate, receipts for payment of state fees, etc.). The list of required documents can be expanded at the request of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. All documents must be submitted in Polish Translation of documents must be notarized.



A permit to buy real estate is valid for 24 months.