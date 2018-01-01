Poland. Frequently asked Questions
In Poland, there are two types of residential real estate:
- independent housing;
- land property.
Independent housing includes apartments. The land property includes houses, townhouses, and plots of land. When buying real estate, you should clearly understand what type of real estate it belongs to, since Polish laws provide for different conditions and requirements for the purchase of different types of housing.
Citizens of other countries can purchase any property in Poland, provided that the state issues a permit for the purchase of property.
Important! Some types of housing can be purchased without a special permit.
The permit for the purchase of housing is issued by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland.
To obtain a permit to purchase real estate, a foreign citizen needs an application and a number of documents (including the applicant’s data, information about the seller, information about the purchased property, information about the purpose of buying real estate, receipts for payment of state fees, etc.). The list of required documents can be expanded at the request of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. All documents must be submitted in Polish Translation of documents must be notarized.
A permit to buy real estate is valid for 24 months.
A foreigner can buy an apartment remotely by issuing a power of attorney to a real estate company. As for transactions with other types of housing, the buyer must appear in person.
Purchase of housing is not a basis for obtaining a residence permit, permanent residence, or Polish citizenship.
Getting higher education in Polish universities or attending language courses. Running your own business. Marriage to a Polish citizen or permanent resident. Work visa or contract. Polish roots. Karta Polaka.
The waiting period for a response about obtaining a residence permit is 5-6 months. Applications for a residence permit in Poland are reviewed only if the applicant has lived in the country for at least 3 months.
It gives you the right:
- To live, study, and work (in case of a temporary residence permit, you need an additional permit), as well as run business on the territory of the country.
- Cross the borders of Member States of Schengen area under a visa-free regime and stay on their territory for up to 3 months.
- Receive medical care, purchase/ rent real estate, and movable property.
- Apply for citizenship of the Republic of Poland.
In some cases, a residence permit may be the basis for benefits when obtaining visas to other countries (for example, England and America).
- Application addressed to the President or voivode.
- By descent (Karta Polaka).
- By marriage to a Polish citizen.
- The opportunity to live, study, and work in any EU country, without a time limit.
- Ability to travel throughout the EU visa-free.
- Education in the EU is cheaper for Polish citizens.
- The opportunity to purchase land and real estate in the EU.
- International passport.
- Personal or documented consent of the spouse (notarized power of attorney or marriage contract)
- Drawing up a reservation agreement.
- Signing a preliminary contract with the developer (Umowa Deweloperska).
- Making a payment (possible in the form of several payments according to the schedule approved by the developer).
- The signing of a notarized deed of purchase and sale of real estate (after construction).
- Registration of an apartment in your name.
You must pay for the services of a realtor. Notarial services. Interpreter services Taxes and state duties (2% when buying on the secondary market and 0% when buying directly from the developer).
The average cost of utilities in Poland is starting from 1.5 to 2.5 euros per sq. m. (in new buildings). Electricity is paid additionally.
