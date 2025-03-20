Villa QHOUSE

We would like to invite you - new, finished semi-detached houses for sale. PURCHASE FROM DEVELOPER - NO PCC AND NO COMMISSION.



Houses from property developer will be delivered in developer standard, i.e. interiors to be finished on one's own or with individual option of turnkey finishing (first consultation with a designer included in the house price).



The house on the ground floor has a large living room of over 40m2 with a kitchenette (which can be separated as a separate room), a toilet, space for a wardrobe, a garage and a utility room.



Upstairs there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms (two of the bedrooms have their own bathrooms plus one bathroom for the others). The largest bedroom - over 17m2 - has a large balcony.



Underfloor heating throughout the house.

Recuperation

Prepared installation for photovoltaic panels.

Room height: 2,9m and 2,8m

All city utilities: water, electricity, gas, sewerage, optical fibre.

The house is equipped in addition to individual gas furnace with 300l. tank, prepared installation for heat pump (additionally it is possible to install it in the building)

video intercom

Location:

Warsaw Ursynów, Sarabandy street - right next to Karczunkowska street. Vis a vis primary school, 3 minutes bus stops to Metro Wilanowska, to Piaseczno, and further. Shops also a few minutes (eg Lidl, Rossmann, etc). Also a few minutes away is the Pozytywka pond. It is also possible to get to Warsaw from the nearby SKM railway station - by train in several minutes. The access to the S7 route junction is only 5 minutes by car.



We invite you to a meeting. To arrange a presentation, please contact us by phone, WhatsApp or via the form.