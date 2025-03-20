  1. Realting.com
Villa QHOUSE

Warsaw, Poland
from
$400,054
;
15
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 19948
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Poland
  • State
    Masovian Voivodeship
  • City
    Warsaw

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

We would like to invite you - new, finished semi-detached houses for sale. PURCHASE FROM DEVELOPER - NO PCC AND NO COMMISSION.

Houses from property developer will be delivered in developer standard, i.e. interiors to be finished on one's own or with individual option of turnkey finishing (first consultation with a designer included in the house price).

The house on the ground floor has a large living room of over 40m2 with a kitchenette (which can be separated as a separate room), a toilet, space for a wardrobe, a garage and a utility room.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms (two of the bedrooms have their own bathrooms plus one bathroom for the others). The largest bedroom - over 17m2 - has a large balcony.

Underfloor heating throughout the house.
Recuperation
Prepared installation for photovoltaic panels.
Room height: 2,9m and 2,8m
All city utilities: water, electricity, gas, sewerage, optical fibre.
The house is equipped in addition to individual gas furnace with 300l. tank, prepared installation for heat pump (additionally it is possible to install it in the building)
video intercom
Location:
Warsaw Ursynów, Sarabandy street - right next to Karczunkowska street. Vis a vis primary school, 3 minutes bus stops to Metro Wilanowska, to Piaseczno, and further. Shops also a few minutes (eg Lidl, Rossmann, etc). Also a few minutes away is the Pozytywka pond. It is also possible to get to Warsaw from the nearby SKM railway station - by train in several minutes. The access to the S7 route junction is only 5 minutes by car.

We invite you to a meeting. To arrange a presentation, please contact us by phone, WhatsApp or via the form.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Duplex
Area, m² 147.0 – 148.0
Price per m², USD 3,089 – 3,110
Apartment price, USD 464,853

Location on the map

Warsaw, Poland

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
