  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. EstateStreet sp. z o.o.

EstateStreet sp. z o.o.

Poland, Lucjana Rydla 32/LU3 Cracow
;
EstateStreet sp. z o.o.
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2017
Languages
Languages
English, Polski, Українська
Website
Website
estatestreet.pl
We are on social networks
Company description

EstateStreet is the winner of the Best Real Estate Office award
in the Małopolskie Voivodship of 2020 according to the OtoDom portal. 

We are now introducing standards that have allowed this success on the Silesian and Warsaw markets, thus setting a new quality of customer service.  

EstateStreet is an excellent substantive preparation of advisors, modern solutions: drone movies, 3D walks and video presentations, 
as well as an individual approach to each property.

All this translates into very high efficiency and makes the vast majority of EstateStreet customers decide to continue cooperation after the first transaction. 

Opinions of colleagues and clients speak for themselves, and their example is the awarding of the EstateStreet Real Estate Eagle Award
with a rating of 9.1 / 10 points in editions 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Agencies nearby
LEGER INVEST
4 properties
LEGER INVEST offers investments in luxury properties worldwide. Our expertise allows us to offer investment opportunities that include several factors such as price, location, size, design, infrastructure, services and economic outlook.
Witkowski&Rajter
5 properties
GOESTE

Our real estate agency specializes in the sale of houses and apartments in Warsaw and its surroundings. We provide comprehensive services to our clients, always offering qualified advice and choosing the most optimal solutions for them at every stage of the process. We sell high-quality real estate and plan our activities looking to involve our clients as little as possible so that they can continue to enjoy their freedom and spend their valuable time on what really is important to them.

Prestige Real Estate
31 property
The Prestige Real Estate Warsaw is an experienced, reliable and trustworthy company dealing with long-term rental properties. We pride ourselves on giving professional service to all our clients and our Real Estate Agents are trained to help you achieve your goals. We assist our clients in selecting the right properties, negotiate prices, conduct land and mortgage register searches and prepare legal agreements. Our Agents have an excellent track record in providing service to foreign embassies, international companies, governmental institutions and international relocation companies. You will find on our lists hundreds of very high standard houses and apartments situated in the best Warsaw locations. We have the knowledge and the proven success to help solve your housing needs, so start your journey to a successful real estate experience by contacting our office in Warsaw
OKEASK
1 261 property

Real Estate Agency in Warsaw. We select apartments for sale, houses, and commercial properties according to your needs both in the primary market, including the property at the construction stage, and in the secondary real estate market. Our goal is to work with the client at every stage of renting/buying real estate in Warsaw. The high quality of our services is the key to long-term cooperation with every client. We speak the same language with the client - with you!

Realting.com
Go