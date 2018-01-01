  1. Realting.com
OKEASK

Poland, 02-952 Warszawa, ul. Wiertnicza 99
Real estate agency
2017
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
okeask.com/ru
Company description

Real Estate Agency in Warsaw. We select apartments for sale, houses, and commercial properties according to your needs both in the primary market, including the property at the construction stage, and in the secondary real estate market. Our goal is to work with the client at every stage of renting/buying real estate in Warsaw. The high quality of our services is the key to long-term cooperation with every client. We speak the same language with the client - with you!

Services

Property for sale and to rent in Warsaw.

Konstantyn Obuchow
Konstantyn Obuchow
994 properties
