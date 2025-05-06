Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Gdańsk
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Gdańsk, Poland

apartments
100
102 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/4
Are you looking for peace and quiet, which gives the proximity of nature, and then you value…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale a 2-room apartment in a historic building in the historic place of Gdańsk. The s…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
A cozy 2-room apartment with a balcony of the sea Gdańsk is the address of relaxation and …
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 4/4
✅ GRANDED, Optimally designed investment apartments with an area starting from 25 M ² ✅ Ho…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Advantages: The settlement in the close vicinity of the Old Town, at the same time in a quie…
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 91 m²
TWO-PORN APARTMENT IN THE VOCATIONAL CAMINE OF 1958 IN THE SERC OF GDANS
$515,564
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/7
Doki Living   Touna -TOPIZATIVE SPECIAL SOCIETERS. architectural reflecting the post -indus…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/5
2-room apartment with a balcony in one of the most popular locations among Gdańsk residents.…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Gdańsk, Poland
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale a 2-room apartment with a mezzanine in a historic building in the historic place of…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 16 m²
Number of floors 2
The investment is 38 premises like „ apartments for rent " with areas of up to 29 sq m. Thes…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/4
2-Pok. Apartment   with a balcony ✅ZR ó optimally designed interactions of the monotonic …
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/4
✅ GRANDED, Optimally designed investment apartments with an area starting from 25 M ² ✅ Ho…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room Studio apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 room Studio apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
Advantages: Apartment located 3 min walk from Marina Yachtova in a quiet part of Śródmieście…
$191,684
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/7
Doki Living   Touna -TOPIZATIVE SPECIAL SOCIETERS. architectural reflecting the post -indus…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
Advantages: This is the most luxurious location of Gdańsk available only for the demanding. …
$872,492
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Gdańsk, Poland
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale a 2-room apartment with a mezzanine in a historic building in the historic place of…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/4
Are you looking for peace and quiet, which gives the proximity of nature, and then you value…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/4
✅ GRANDED, Optimally designed investment apartments with an area starting from 25 M ² ✅ Ho…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 4
Studio with terrace and garden ó ✅ ✅ STOPEMENTIAL DEVELOPMENT EFFECTIFEFECTNOLNOPLADIEM ó W…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Fully furnished and equipped apartment with a 20-metre balcony, with a unique view of Solida…
$290,566
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
4 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
4 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 7/7
Doki Living   Touna -TOPIZATIVE SPECIAL SOCIETERS. architectural reflecting the post -indus…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/4
2-Pok. Apartment   with a balcony ✅ZR ó optimally designed interactions of the monotonic …
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 room apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Two independent apartments, just 50 m from the beach in Gdańsk-Brzeź
$422,762
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/4
Neo Jasień is an investment in Gdańsk Dekpol Developer. Evils are marked by the closeness of…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
Apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Area 67 m²
FOR THE SALE OF FOOD AND MONOPOLIC SKLEP IN RESISTANCE – READY BUSINESS WITH HIGH RETURN RATE
$502,344
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/7
Doki Living   Touna -TOPIZATIVE SPECIAL SOCIETERS. architectural reflecting the post -indus…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/5
A cozy 2-room apartment with a balcony of the sea Gdańsk is the address of relaxation and …
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
A cozy 2-room apartment with a balcony of the sea Gdańsk is the address of relaxation and …
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/7
Doki Living   Touna -TOPIZATIVE SPECIAL SOCIETERS. architectural reflecting the post -indus…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/4
Neo Jasień is an investment in Gdańsk Dekpol Developer. Evils are marked by the closeness of…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in Gdańsk, Poland

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
