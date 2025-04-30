Repatriation in Poland

  1. Realting.com
Process duration: from 8 months
Costs: from
$2,116
;
About the Immigration Program

Repatriation means the return of people with Polish origin to their home country, and it is one of the ways to obtain Polish citizenship. Only people who do not have Polish citizenship and wish to move to Poland permanently have this right.

The Law on Repatriation provides this opportunity for those individuals, or their descendants, who, due to deportation, exile or other persecution on ethnic or political grounds, were unable to return to their homeland.

A repatriate is a person who arrived to the Republic of Poland on the basis of a national visa for repatriation with the intention of permanent residence.

 

All EU/Shengen countries.

Germany, France, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Bulgaria, Czechia, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Austria
Applicant requirements

The incidence of repatriation.

Repatriation refers to those individuals who, on January 1, 2001, had permanent residence on the present-day territory of:

  • Armenia,
  • Azerbaijan,
  • Georgia,
  • Kazakhstan,
  • Kyrgyzstan,
  • Tajikistan,
  • Turkmenistan,
  • Uzbekistan,
  • as well as the Asian part of Russia.

The condition concerning Polish nationality is considered fulfilled if at least one of the applicant's parents or grandparents or two great-grandparents were representatives of the Polish nation.

The proof of Polish origin can be documents issued by the Polish state or church authorities or the authorities of the former USSR referring to the applicant or his parents, grandparents or great-grandparents, in particular:

  • Polish identity cards;
  • birth or baptismal certificates;
  • documents confirming military service in the Polish Army (Wojsko Polskie), with a note informing of Polish nationality;
  • documents confirming deportation or imprisonment, with a note indicating Polish nationality;
  • documents confirming identity or other official documents indicating Polish nationality.
Documents
Documents for the applicant
  1. A recent 35mm × 45mm face photo, taken within the last 6 months prior to the date of application, with a clear picture of the face from the top of the head to the top of the shoulders, so that the face occupies 70-80% of the photograph;
  2. passport;
  3. biography of the applicant;
  4. birth certificate of the applicant;
  5. documents confirming the applicant's current marital status;
  6. documents confirming the place of permanent residence,
  7. documents confirming Polish origin, other documents confirming the circumstances specified in the application for a repatriation visa;
  8. a statement that the information provided in the application is correct, under pain of criminal liability for perjury.

 

