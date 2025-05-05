Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Poznan
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Poznan, Poland

apartments
538
houses
47
585 properties total found
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
For sale 2 bedroom apartment from the secondary market in Poznań Malta. Looking for a place …
$118,884
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 8/9
is a modern housing project created in Starołęka – A place with the potential that has been …
$135,610
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
4 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 91 m²
A unique apartment in a revitalized townhouse on the Homies
$258,858
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Poznan, Poland
Apartment
Poznan, Poland
Area 49 m²
I recommend to KUPNA
$118,599
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/6
For sale! Modern 2-room apartment in investment under construction!Date of donation planned:…
$146,942
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern architecture, functional apartment layouts, top-class construction and finishing mate…
$128,963
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
We are pleased to present you, a unique offer of apartment in the development state in the t…
$129,165
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
I recommend you to sell a 3-room apartment on the Vinograds – space for your own arrangement !
$131,806
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Poznan, Poland
Apartment
Poznan, Poland
Area 25 m²
Apartments and townhouses in a new residential area near the forest in the suburbs of Poznan…
$92,983
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 9/18
It is a modern residential project created in Starołęka – a place with potential, which has …
$135,852
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Apartment for investment or residence just off Wilson Park
$343,119
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Looking for a functional apartment in an excellent location? Or are you thinking of investin…
$152,937
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Interesting offer for investors !!! Poznań. Naramowice. Modern investment! Giving up 2025-09-30.
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/8
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
I would like to present you a unique offer of high standard apartment located at St. Martin …
$206,064
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/8
Poznan   The apartment is sold in the new construction   in the city of Knowign in the popu…
$149,651
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
We are pleased to present you a unique offer of apartment in the development state in the to…
$208,645
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/9
is a modern housing project created in Starołęka – A place with the potential that has been …
$139,478
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
3-room apartments (51-56 m2), gardens at flats on the ground floor, parking spaces, balconies
$153,554
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Poznan, Poland
Apartment
Poznan, Poland
Area 660 m²
The service property located in the heart of Poznań at Kofanina Street is an ideal offer for…
$673,558
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/8
POZNAN  For sale flat in a new building in Poznan in the popular district of Jezyce, where t…
$204,652
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment in Poznan, Poland
Apartment
Poznan, Poland
Area 252 m²
For sale – Multifamily building, Jaworowa Street, Poznań
$393,569
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
PREPARATION NOTICE
$316,704
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
For sale, the 66.5 m2 space is located on the first floor of the townhouse in Jeżyce. Red br…
$184,634
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
2 NETWORKS OF TOTAL AREA 334M2
$189,994
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Modern studio 36.72 m2 in the prestigious Fiqus Marcelin building, Poznań I have the pleasur…
$158,417
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 123 m²
Modern houses with two-storey apartments in the intimate part of Kiekrz
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 8/8
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Looking for an apartment with good access to the center? This is the perfect opportunity! We…
$185,159
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/8
Apartments with a soul, adapted to your needs, offering the standard, which you expect. With…
$136,185
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in Poznan, Poland

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go