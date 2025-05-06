Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Poznań County, Poland

gmina Tarnowo Podgorne
31
gmina Mosina
20
gmina Swarzedz
17
gmina Kornik
14
202 properties total found
2 room apartment in Mosina, Poland
2 room apartment
Mosina, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
I recommend for sale a well located, attractive 2-room apartment on Poznań Piąkow. The 44.8 …
$118,881
2 room apartment in Kleszczewo, Poland
2 room apartment
Kleszczewo, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Kleszczevo Park is an investment that will meet even the most demanding residents with its f…
Price on request
House in Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
House
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
Area 109 m²
LOCATION: Tarnowo Podgórne is a commune town, the seat of one of the richest and best munici…
$352,963
House in Puszczykowo, Poland
House
Puszczykowo, Poland
Area 350 m²
You want to live in a picturesque environment of forests and lakes, in a fantastic garden to…
$608,101
House in Radzewice, Poland
House
Radzewice, Poland
Area 215 m²
D O M
Price on request
Apartment in Mosina, Poland
Apartment
Mosina, Poland
Area 1 105 m²
For sale a unique construction site with an area of 1105 m2, located in Mosina, at M.Dąbrows…
$131,667
House in Lusowko, Poland
House
Lusowko, Poland
Area 109 m²
House in development state in Rozalin Settlement in Lusówek
$224,468
House in Mrowino, Poland
House
Mrowino, Poland
Area 12 700 m²
I offer for sale a land of 1.27 ha located in Mrowina, in the municipality of Rokietnica. It…
$219,445
Apartment in Paledzie, Poland
Apartment
Paledzie, Poland
Area 105 m²
An exceptional project, which offers modern houses in twin buildings, ideal for those lookin…
$171,590
3 room apartment in Poznań County, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznań County, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
***SIDES ON ENJOYED STANDARD** *Finally a project giving man space, extra spacious, non-clau…
$268,375
5 room apartment in Poznań County, Poland
5 room apartment
Poznań County, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 133 m²
Hurry! – these are the last large apartments in this elite location# 3 large balconies# cent…
$509,534
3 room apartment in Swarzedz, Poland
3 room apartment
Swarzedz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
I recommend for sale 3 bedroom apartment with area of approx. 66m2 located on the 4th floor …
$131,931
House in Gortatowo, Poland
House
Gortatowo, Poland
Area 84 m²
For sale a separate premises in a two-local single-family house (two separate perpetual book…
$224,733
House in Gowarzewo, Poland
House
Gowarzewo, Poland
Area 870 m²
We invite you to discover a unique residence located about 15km from the centre of Poznań, w…
Price on request
Apartment in Lubon, Poland
Apartment
Lubon, Poland
Area 297 m²
Hey,
$449,466
House in Dopiewiec, Poland
House
Dopiewiec, Poland
Area 213 m²
Single family home Usage area: 314 m2 Year of construction: 1969 Description: Location: The …
Price on request
House in Radzewo, Poland
House
Radzewo, Poland
Area 197 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of a free-standing house on a large plot…
$165,662
House in Dopiewiec, Poland
House
Dopiewiec, Poland
Area 150 m²
Looking for a comfortable home with space for the whole family in a quiet area? Or are you l…
$310,660
3 room apartment in Puszczykowo, Poland
3 room apartment
Puszczykowo, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Do you dream of a unique apartment in a prestigious location with fantastic views of gardens…
$166,567
House in Blazejewo, Poland
House
Blazejewo, Poland
Area 110 m²
FOR SALE A beautiful idyllic house located in Błażejewo, in the municipality of Kórnik, just…
$256,195
House in Gruszczyn, Poland
House
Gruszczyn, Poland
Area 180 m²
House in Gruszczyn for sale!!! The house is located on Łąkowa Street in Gruszczyno, Subpozna…
Price on request
House in Kornik, Poland
House
Kornik, Poland
Area 205 m²
For sale a large apartment house with an office in Kórnik, just 15 minutes away from :Poznania
$330,225
3 room apartment in Mosina, Poland
3 room apartment
Mosina, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Looking for an apartment for your family? You got it right! I recommend that you buy a 74 me…
$190,098
4 room apartment in Kostrzyn, Poland
4 room apartment
Kostrzyn, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 73 m²
I am pleased to present a functional and well-maintained 4-room apartment of 73 m2 located o…
$177,142
House in Kostrzyn, Poland
House
Kostrzyn, Poland
Area 105 m²
If your priority is to have a house in the city, at an affordable price, we have an offer th…
$152,025
Apartment in Owinska, Poland
Apartment
Owinska, Poland
Area 85 m²
Stay in a modern private and enjoy a garden or terrace overlooking a picturesque pond. Singl…
$155,727
3 room apartment in Murowana Goslina, Poland
3 room apartment
Murowana Goslina, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Do you dream of buying an apartment near the city near nature? Do you dream of a place that …
$147,795
Apartment in Siekierki Wielkie, Poland
Apartment
Siekierki Wielkie, Poland
Area 188 m²
For sale a large twin house of about 190 m2 on a 365 m2 plot in the village of Siekierki Wie…
$259,104
House in Mrowino, Poland
House
Mrowino, Poland
Area 257 m²
I invite you to a unique property surrounded by bronze, among the single-family buildings lo…
$1,11M
Apartment in Poznań County, Poland
Apartment
Poznań County, Poland
Area 497 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of 497 m2 construction land. The…
$215,479
