  2. Poland
  3. Lesser Poland Voivodeship
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland

Krakow
371
gmina Zabierzow
6
gmina Liszki
3
gmina Myslenice
3
428 properties total found
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Area 567 m²
Welcome to the open day – 09.05.201025. Please confirm your presence by email or telephone u…
$1,30M
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
1 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
I invite you to read the offer of a 2-bedroom apartment for sale located on the 7th floor of…
$145,626
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
4 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
4 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 76 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of a 4 room apartment for sale in the de…
$225,058
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Looking for an apartment for renovation in a fantastic location in Krakow, with excellent ur…
$251,536
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Area 59 m²
A spacious 3-room apartment at Rzheznitsa Street, in the Gzheguzhka area. This apartment i…
$215,722
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Floor 1/1
Description of property An extraordinary apartment with a ro…
Price on request
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Number of floors 1
Description of property 3-room apartment after general renov…
Price on request
Apartment in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Apartment
Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Area 240 m²
BRONOWICE St. Tetmajera Description of the property in Kraków – BRONOWICE Tetmajera Street (…
$529,285
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Number of floors 2
Property description For rent area 900m2 (ground floor and 1st floor) It is possible to rent…
Price on request
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Floor 6/6
Description of property For sale a comfortable 4-room apartm…
Price on request
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Floor 2/3
Price on request
House in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
House
Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Area 240 m²
Are you looking for a home, housing for an investment, or maybe a place for business? A hous…
$767,847
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Floor 3/10
Property description (English version below) We offer for sale a modern, fully equipped apar…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
2 bedroom apartment in newly renovated building (37.29 m2) - Go ahead
$145,140
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
3 room apartment
Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Chamber multi-family building with a full range of trade and service outlets and excellent c…
$291,252
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Floor 2
Price on request
4 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
4 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 72 m²
For sale apartment with a usable area of 71.8 m2 (in total 86m2) on the estate Złocień.
$264,510
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/4
apartment 2 km from the center with an area of ​​35 m2 - perfect for investment! Location …
$133,649
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
Apartment for sale, 33 m2, 2 rooms Kraków Old Town
$211,555
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Spacious and very bright apartment located in the desired district of Krakow – Bronowice
$211,555
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
5 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
5 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 98 m²
Our office is pleased to present for sale a spacious two-storey apartment in the block from …
$264,510
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 300 m²
House with garden Kraków – Kliny Borkowskie
$442,174
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/5
*** *** *** COMPLETELY NEW APARTMENT !!! 3 ROOMS, 69,41m2, TWO BALCONY, GARAGE *** *** ***…
$399,182
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Number of floors 3
Opis nieruchomości Ground floor premises in the city centre, just 100 metres from the Avenue…
Price on request
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Floor 9/10
Description of property A panoramic, 3-room apartment after …
Price on request
Apartment in Michalowice, Poland
Apartment
Michalowice, Poland
Number of floors 3
Description of property 93 m2 apartments with gardens for sa…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
2 bedroom, sofa apartment in the center of Krakow
$198,316
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Krakow, Poland
Apartment
Krakow, Poland
Number of floors 6
Description of property Commercial premises in a tenement ho…
Price on request
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 271 m²
It is my great pleasure to present you a unique offer of a free-standing house in Skotniki. …
$661,672
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Krakow, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 4
A TWO-BEDROOM APARTMENT IN A REVITALISED, ELEGANT BUILDING in the centre of Krakow. Flat …
$216,199
Property types in Lesser Poland Voivodeship

apartments
houses

Properties features in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
