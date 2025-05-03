Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Commercial
  4. Office

Offices for Sale in Poland

сommercial property
190
shops
13
Office Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Office 4 860 m² in Strzyzow, Poland
Office 4 860 m²
Strzyzow, Poland
Area 4 860 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a commercial property which is a manufacturing plant with over 70 years of exper…
$2,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 526 m² in Poznan, Poland
Office 526 m²
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 4
Area 526 m²
We recommend an office and commercial building with an area of ​​526.70 m2, located in Pozna…
$330,226
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go