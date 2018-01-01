THE CAPITAL REAL ESTATE EUROPE

The Prestige Real Estate Warsaw is an experienced, reliable and trustworthy company dealing with long-term rental properties. We pride ourselves on giving professional service to all our clients and our Real Estate Agents are trained to help you achieve your goals. We assist our clients in selecting the right properties, negotiate prices, conduct land and mortgage register searches and prepare legal agreements. Our Agents have an excellent track record in providing service to foreign embassies, international companies, governmental institutions and international relocation companies. You will find on our lists hundreds of very high standard houses and apartments situated in the best Warsaw locations. We have the knowledge and the proven success to help solve your housing needs, so start your journey to a successful real estate experience by contacting our office in Warsaw