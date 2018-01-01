  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. THE CAPITAL REAL ESTATE EUROPE

THE CAPITAL REAL ESTATE EUROPE

Poland, ul. Jana Pawła II 80, Warszawa
;
THE CAPITAL REAL ESTATE EUROPE
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
Our agents in Poland
thecapitalpoland@gmail.com
thecapitalpoland@gmail.com
2 properties
Agencies nearby
Etalon Estate Group
1 607 properties

International real estate agency in Poznan, Poland. We provide services for the purchase of real estate in Poland and other countries. Primary and secondary real estate market. The level of professionalism and experience of our experts allows us to serve all segments of the real estate market - from small flats and houses to hotels, business centres and industrial buildings. Our clients can rely on our experts to supervise the complete transaction, from signing the real estate contract and presenting the properties before notary formalities and the actual handover of the real estate as well as 24/7 availability of our professionals. We provide additional related services such as mortgage lending, design and decoration and property management.

 

Witkowski&Rajter
5 properties
Prestige Real Estate
33 properties
The Prestige Real Estate Warsaw is an experienced, reliable and trustworthy company dealing with long-term rental properties. We pride ourselves on giving professional service to all our clients and our Real Estate Agents are trained to help you achieve your goals. We assist our clients in selecting the right properties, negotiate prices, conduct land and mortgage register searches and prepare legal agreements. Our Agents have an excellent track record in providing service to foreign embassies, international companies, governmental institutions and international relocation companies. You will find on our lists hundreds of very high standard houses and apartments situated in the best Warsaw locations. We have the knowledge and the proven success to help solve your housing needs, so start your journey to a successful real estate experience by contacting our office in Warsaw
OKEASK
1 172 properties

Real Estate Agency in Warsaw. We select apartments for sale, houses, and commercial properties according to your needs both in the primary market, including the property at the construction stage, and in the secondary real estate market. Our goal is to work with the client at every stage of renting/buying real estate in Warsaw. The high quality of our services is the key to long-term cooperation with every client. We speak the same language with the client - with you!

Modern Living Poland

We will provide you with comprehensive services for the purchase and sale of real estate in Poland and abroad. You don't have to worry about technical, legal, or organizational issues. We will guide you step by step through the entire process to make you feel comfortable, and we will be at your disposal at all times.

Realting.com
Go