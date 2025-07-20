Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Poland

4 properties total found
Hotel 8 893 m² in Wysokie, Poland
Hotel 8 893 m²
Wysokie, Poland
Rooms 55
Area 8 893 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is the thriving dining and dining complex📍 Location: Polshcha, Ljublinske Voivodesh…
$3,15M
Exclusive Hotel Property with 110 rooms for Sale – Seaside Location in Northern Poland in Koszalin, Poland
Exclusive Hotel Property with 110 rooms for Sale – Seaside Location in Northern Poland
Koszalin, Poland
Rooms 110
Area 30 000 m²
Exclusive Hotel Property for Sale – Seaside Location in Northern Poland I am pleased to p…
$13,65M
Hotel, spa, swimming pools, treatment in Ciechocinek, Poland
Hotel, spa, swimming pools, treatment
Ciechocinek, Poland
Rooms 1200
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 6
HOTEL FOR SALE The complex is fully equipped, functioning, profitable, with NHF contracts f…
Price on request
Hotel, guesthouse on the river, beautiful large area in Plock, Poland
Hotel, guesthouse on the river, beautiful large area
Plock, Poland
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Functional property, several separate buildings, in each hotel rooms. Restaurant, banquet ha…
$2,07M
