  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Immigration programs
  4. Digital Nomad Hub

Digital Nomad Hub

Poland Poland
Process duration: from 2 months
Costs: from
$5,000
;
Digital Nomad Hub
Residence permit
Leave a request
Description Description
Benefits Benefits

About the Immigration Program

Talents from all over the world, get ready! 

If you want to develop your startup or work remotely from Europe - Polish hub of digital nomads - this is your choice! 

We create opportunities and bring together the most talented entrepreneurs and freelancers from around the world. Our ecosystem will assist you in scaling your global business by focusing on the most significant aspects, and the hub will handle the remaining operational tasks related to legal issues, accounting, and taxation. 

By participating in the Polish Digital Nomadic Hub, you and your family members can legally relocate and live in Europe, receive work permits, and obtain an immediate residence permit for up to three years, which can be extended and you can obtain EU citizenship. Choosing us, you get a boutique service from a personal manager who will meet you at the airport, help you settle into the best apartments of the capital, will provide the necessary conditions for a comfortable life on your individual request.

Travel to the Schengen area for work and personal purposes without limits. Take advantage of all opportunities to work with customers around the world and build your future with us!

Benefits
Process duration
Process duration
from 2 months
Costs
Costs
from
$5,000
Additional income
Additional income
Yes
Visa free entry
Visa free entry
Duration
Duration
36 months
Visa free entry

Take advantage of the simplified procedure for obtaining electronic visas to foreign countries with your new residency permit. 

Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Spain, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Germany, Portugal, Sweden, Italy, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Malta, Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, Croatia, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland
You are viewing
Digital Nomad Hub
Poland Poland
from
$5,000
Ask all your questions
Submit your request to an immigration consultant
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
Back Leave a request
Other Immigration Programs
Residence permit
Business incubator in Poland
Business incubator in Poland
Poland Poland
from
$2,642
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 5 months
Choosing to live and operate a business in Poland, it is necessary to decide on the form of business activity. Any country has its own legislative nuances, difficulties, tax and social payments. The businessman must be able to understand all this, or he will be forced to pay for the services…
Immigration consultant
SCB MIAMI INTERNATIONAL
Leave a request
Second citizenship
Repatriation in Poland
Repatriation in Poland
Poland Poland
from
$2,116
Immigration Program Type Second citizenship
Process duration from 8 months
Repatriation means the return of people with Polish origin to their home country, and it is one of the ways to obtain Polish citizenship. Only people who do not have Polish citizenship and wish to move to Poland permanently have this right. The Law on Repatriation provides this opportunit…
Immigration consultant
SCB MIAMI INTERNATIONAL
Leave a request
Residence permit
Work Permit Residence Card (Karta Pobytu)
Work Permit Residence Card (Karta Pobytu)
Poland Poland
from
$1,085
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 3 months
Working in Poland is not just an opportunity for professional growth but also a chance to become part of a stable European economy. We offer comprehensive assistance in obtaining a temporary residence permit (Karta Pobytu/ Zezwolenie na pobyt czasowy i pracę) based on employment in Poland. T…
Immigration consultant
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO
Leave a request