Digital Nomad Hub

About the Immigration Program

Talents from all over the world, get ready!

If you want to develop your startup or work remotely from Europe - Polish hub of digital nomads - this is your choice!

We create opportunities and bring together the most talented entrepreneurs and freelancers from around the world. Our ecosystem will assist you in scaling your global business by focusing on the most significant aspects, and the hub will handle the remaining operational tasks related to legal issues, accounting, and taxation.

By participating in the Polish Digital Nomadic Hub, you and your family members can legally relocate and live in Europe, receive work permits, and obtain an immediate residence permit for up to three years, which can be extended and you can obtain EU citizenship. Choosing us, you get a boutique service from a personal manager who will meet you at the airport, help you settle into the best apartments of the capital, will provide the necessary conditions for a comfortable life on your individual request.

Travel to the Schengen area for work and personal purposes without limits. Take advantage of all opportunities to work with customers around the world and build your future with us!