Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks v yugo-vostochnoy chasti Poznani

Poznan, Poland
$118,950
27/10/2025
$118,950
01/10/2024
$108,080
7
ID: 22172
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Poland
  • State
    Greater Poland Voivodeship
  • City
    Poznan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Location on the map

Poznan, Poland
Developer news

15.05.2024
Is There Still Inexpensive Real Estate in Poland? Review of Current Prices and Mortgage Rates in an Interview with an Expert
