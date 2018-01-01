Keller Williams Poland
Keller Williams (1983) is a leader in the global property sales market.
Numerous publishers, including Forbes, have recognised the company as one of the top-rated real estate agencies. We currently operate in 52 countries, which helps us to find properties for our clients, even on other continents.
Throughout the world Keller Williams branches apply the American standard of service, built on the professionalism and efficiency that is the foundation of the company. In practice, our work provides honest and reliable customer relationships that guarantee reassurance and peace of mind. Focusing on the client's request, we are attentive to all details of the transaction.
We strive to accurately understand your needs in order to offer the best possible deal!
Our company co-operates with all developers in Poland, all real estate agencies in Poland and has access to a closed database of properties which are not publicly available on the Internet.
While providing services, our agency offers trusted specialists, which can be needed during real estate transactions:
- Loan advisors
- Certified translators
- Notaries, lawyers, solicitors
- Construction companies/interiors
- Architects
- Interior designers/visualisers
*all specialists speak russian/polish.
We help our clients buy their dreams and see their future become stable!
Our main goal is for the client to feel cared for.
Our main wish is for the customer to discover new opportunities through cooperation with us.
Our priority is your time and comfort!
Types of services:
- Real estate transactions of any level of complexity
- Buying/selling/renting residential and commercial property in Poland
- Selecting the best property developers based on comprehensive market knowledge, company history analysis and a value for money check
- Searching for properties according to individual needs with recommendations regarding location and development.
- Full support for the buyer when viewing the selected properties and analysing them in order to make a better choice.
- Checking all documents for transaction security.
- Opening a current account for a foreign national and assisting with funds transfers
- Negotiating with the seller to get a better price offer
- Completion of documents for the transaction
- Notarial and legal support of the transaction
- Certified sworn translators
- Providing assistance at every stage of the transaction until the keys are received
- Full support of the Buyer in registration of the title deed in all instances after the completion of the deal
The terms of the contract, the arrangements, individual wishes and methods of payment will be discussed during the consultation.