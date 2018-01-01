  1. Realting.com
Varem Estate Sp. z o.o.

Poland, ul. Twarda 18/15, Warszawa, 00-105 Polska
Varem Estate Sp. z o.o.
Real estate agency
2019
English, Русский, Polski
kodit.io/en
Company description

We are on a mission to make buying and selling homes fast, simple and safe. We offer instant purchase offers, brokerage services and move-in ready city apartments. Our team of experts, backed up with AI technology, ensure efficiency and peace of mind throughout every transaction. We currently have around 300 people working in our offices around Finland, Spain and Poland.

