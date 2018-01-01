Varem Estate Sp. z o.o.
Poland, ul. Twarda 18/15, Warszawa, 00-105 Polska
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2019
Languages
English, Русский, Polski
Website
Company description
We are on a mission to make buying and selling homes fast, simple and safe. We offer instant purchase offers, brokerage services and move-in ready city apartments. Our team of experts, backed up with AI technology, ensure efficiency and peace of mind throughout every transaction. We currently have around 300 people working in our offices around Finland, Spain and Poland.
Apartments
Houses
Our agents in Poland
Agencies nearby