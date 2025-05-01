Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Grabow
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Grabow, Poland

apartments
1445
houses
97
1 542 properties total found
1 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
1 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 1
Floor 3/10
GOESTE, a boutique real estate agency, offers for sale a comfortable studio type apartment o…
$126,574
2 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 2
Floor 3/4
We offer a spacious, functional apartment in a modern apartment building located on the thir…
$117,752
3 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 3
Floor 5/8
DIRECT SALE FROM DEWELOPER.Apartment for sale in Warsaw - Prague North. An apartment of 68.1…
$155,298
5 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
5 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 5
Floor 1/3
GOESTE Real Estate Agency is pleased to present for sale a three-storey apartment, which is …
$671,616
3 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 3
Floor 3/4
The real estate agency Goeste Butikowe Real Estate Office presents you a nice apartment loca…
$228,091
5 room house in Smolice, Poland
5 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 5
The agency GOESTE Nieruchomości Warszawa presents for sale a cozy house in a private buildin…
$128,899
3 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 3
Floor 2/12
Apartment for rent in Warsaw - Mokotów.A 60 m2 apartment consisting of 3 rooms located on th…
$1,033
3 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 3
Floor 1/3
Apartment for rent in Warsaw - Upper Mokotów.Apartment of 125 m2 consisting of 3 rooms locat…
$1,498
4 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
4 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 4
Floor 2/4
0% BUYER PROVISION! Sell four-room apartment in modern construction in the heart of the City…
$171,376
2 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 2
Floor 3/3
For sale an apartment on the Saska Kępa with an area of 38 m2 located on the third floor of …
$88,860
Apartment in Smolice, Poland
Apartment
Smolice, Poland
Price on request
2 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 2
Floor 1/17
0% OF THE PROVISION FROM THE BUYERDIRECT SALE FROM THE DEWELOPERApartment for sale in Warsaw…
$76,690
2 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 2
Number of floors 12
For sale apartment Warszawa Bemowo 2 bedroom area of 43m2, located on the ground floor in a …
$79,819
4 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
4 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 4
Floor 2/4
Rent#GOESTE Real Estate Agency is pleased to present a unique, equipped four-bedroom apartme…
$1,679
1 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
1 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 1
Floor 2/11
For sale, a functional studio with an area of 42.2 m2 located at 35 Domaniewska Street, on U…
$152,405
3 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 3
Floor 1/3
Real Estate Agency Warsaw GOESTE presents:For rent a property located on the 1st floor in a …
$646
3 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 3
Floor 1/5
Apartment for rent in Warsaw - Mokotów.58 m2 apartment consisting of 3 rooms located on the …
$827
2 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 2
Floor 5/5
Apartment for rent in Warsaw - Upper Mokotów.67 m2 apartment consisting of 2 rooms located o…
$1,292
3 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 3
Floor 1/3
Real estate agency Warszawa GOESTE - The boutique property office presents:For sale apartmen…
$229,899
2 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 2
Floor 3/4
Elegant, fully furnished apartment in the prestigious Wilanów Town, with a surface designed …
$190,636
2 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 2
Floor 12/12
Apartment for rent in Warsaw - Mokotów. Apartment of 40 m2 consisting of 2 rooms located on …
$710
3 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 3
Floor 4/5
Apartment for rent in Warsaw - Mokotów.A 75 m2 apartment consisting of 3 rooms located on th…
$1,085
3 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 3
Floor 6/7
For sale attractive apartment in a new investment in Warsaw Mokotów.Perfect for investment. …
$112,199
6 room house in Smolice, Poland
6 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 6
The Goeste Real Estate Agency presents a unique offer - a spacious, four-storey house in the…
$257,022
3 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 3
Floor 4/8
Apartment directly from the developer:The three-bedroom apartment in the development state o…
$192,436
2 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 2
Floor 3/3
Apartment for rent in Warsaw - Wola.Apartment with an area of 43.84m2 consisting of 2 rooms …
$723
5 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
5 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 5
Floor 3/4
A unique three-level apartment in Warsaw Bemów, ideal for a family looking for space and com…
$198,643
4 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
4 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 4
Floor 10/2
Property Agency Goeste presents 4 bedroom apartment for rent in Saska Kępa.A two-storey, 90-…
$772
2 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 2
Floor 8/17
0% BUYER PROVISION!Selling two-room apartment in a modern cascade building in Warsaw- Prague…
$83,342
2 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 2
Floor 1/5
0% Commission from the buyer! An opportunity!For sale apartment 2pok in Warsaw - Powiśle.Lux…
$245,223
