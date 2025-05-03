  1. Realting.com
  2. Immigration consultant
  3. SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO

SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO

Poland, Warsaw
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Immigration consultant
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2019
On the platform
On the platform
3 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Website
Website
szumskii.pl/en/main/
About company

Szumski&CO. Biuro is a full-service law firm, based in Warsaw. Familiarize yourself with our success story and full range of services.

Services

Our law firm is a team of professionals with over 13 years of experience in the legal industry. We provide legal services in accordance with high quality standards based on deep legal knowledge and many years of experience.

We provide a full range of services, starting from business registration to comprehensive legal and accounting support. Additionally, we can assist with finding office space for your company.

Today, issues related to legalizing employees of companies, especially IT companies, and relocating companies from Belarus and Ukraine to Poland have become increasingly important. We would be happy to take on these tasks so that you can focus on your business.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:51
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Warsaw)
Monday
09:00 - 20:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 20:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 20:00
Thursday
09:00 - 20:00
Friday
09:00 - 20:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Immigration programs
See all 7 programs
Work Permit Residence Card (Karta Pobytu)
Residence permit
Poland Poland
Work Permit Residence Card (Karta Pobytu)
Process duration: from 3 months
from
$1,085
Working in Poland is not just an opportunity for professional growth but also a chance to become part of a stable European economy. We offer comprehensive assistance in obtaining a temporary residence permit (Karta Pobytu/ Zezwolenie na pobyt czasowy i pracę) based on employment in Poland. This process can be complex due to the strict requirements of Polish authorities, but our team ensures a smooth, stress-free experience at every stage. What We Do for You: ✅ Free Consultation –
Immigration consultant
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO
Business-Based Residence Permit in Poland
Residence permit
Poland Poland
Business-Based Residence Permit in Poland
Process duration: from 3 months
from
$1,085
Poland offers vast opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors. If you wish to legalize your stay by establishing a business, we will guide you through the process of obtaining a residence permit (Karta Pobytu)—your key to success in the European business environment. Our Steps to Success: ✅ Company Registration: We assist in registering your business, whether it’s a spółka z o.o. (LLC) or another legal form. ✅ Business Documentation Preparation: Developi
Immigration consultant
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO
Family Reunification Residence Permit
Residence permit
Poland Poland
Family Reunification Residence Permit
Process duration: from 3 months
from
$1,085
Family is the foundation of happiness. If your loved ones reside in Poland, we will help you legalize your stay through family reunification. This process requires accurate documentation and compliance with strict regulations, but with our assistance, it will be smooth and stress-free. How We Help: ✅ Assessment of Your Case – We analyze your situation and determine the most suitable process. ✅ Document Preparation: Marriage, birth certificates, or other proof of family t
Immigration consultant
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO
Our agents in Poland
Legalisation Szumski
Legalisation Szumski
Realting.com
Go