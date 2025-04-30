Business incubator in Poland

If we consider starting cooperation with an incubator from outside of Poland, then at this stage it is necessary to obtain a visa to enter the country and a work permit. The issued certificate is the fastest option. The business incubator will be the employer, and it will take care of all of the arrangements and payments.

The issued certificate is sent to the foreigner. On its basis the documents for the visa are submitted. At the same time or as a separate step, a contract is signed. It can be a uomová dzelo or uomová zlecenia.

Documents required for Polish work visa: (standard list*)

- Foreign passport (at least 2 blank pages) with a validity of at least 3 months before the end of the visa + copy of the main page;

- copies of all pages of the internal passport (with cancelled stamps of previously issued foreign passports);

- Invitation from employer, confirming the availability of the vacancy;

- medical insurance for the duration of the visa;

- Application form filled in manually at the Consulate or Visa Center;

- 1 photo 3.4*4.5 cm on a white background.

Additional documents are considered on a case-by-case basis!

After moving to Poland on the basis of a working visa, the applicant can apply for a residence permit, all necessary documents:

2 copies of application for temporary residence permit;

4 up-to-date color photos, not damaged, sized 45x35mm, taken during last 6 months on plain light background, good sharpness, a clear picture of eyes and face from top to shoulders; the face should occupy 70-80% of photo.

valid travel document (2 photocopies of all its pages with stamps, notes and records, the original is available for review);

proof of payment of the state fee.

Documents, confirming the circumstances specified in the application:

Documents confirming a stable and regular source of income sufficient to cover the costs of living for yourself and dependent family members (e.g., employment contract, assignment contract, contract for a specific job);

documents confirming health insurance or coverage by the insurer of the costs of medical treatment on the territory of the Republic of Poland;

documents confirming the fact of residence in Poland, e.g. rental agreement, loan agreement, confirmation of registration, reservation letter from the hotel;

a tax report, e.g. PIT, submitted to the tax office;

certificate of no tax debts;

certificate of debt absence on taxes of the company;

company contract;

the company's financial account along with a current profit and expenses report;

documents confirming the income in the tax year before the application, not less than twelve times the average monthly income on the date of application, for example, the company's PRC 8 for the previous year with confirmation of its placement with the tax office, accounting documents confirming the current financial result of the company, or

documents confirming the employment of at least two employees for an indefinite period and full-time, during the year before submitting the application, who are Polish citizens or foreigners, or

documents confirming the availability of funds which allow to fulfill the above-mentioned conditions in the future, or documents confirming the conduct of activities which allow to fulfill these conditions in the future, in particular, those which encourage investment growth, technology transfer, the introduction of useful innovations or employment creation.