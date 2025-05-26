Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Łódź Voivodeship, Poland

gmina Grabow
1538
Lodz
146
1 702 properties total found
2 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 2
Number of floors 3
The GOESTE Real Estate Agency presents for sale a unique apartment located on one of the mos…
$154,988
2 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 2
Floor 3/5
Enjoy a unique investment - a modern and spacious apartment with an area of 46.7 m2, located…
$82,030
2 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Modern Apartment for Sale in Łódź Center
$173,458
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House 10 rooms in Smolice, Poland
House 10 rooms
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 10
The Goeste Real Estate Agency presents a unique offer for the sale of real estate intended t…
$294,478
2 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 2
Floor 10/11
Real Estate Agency Warsaw GOESTE presents:For sale apartment 2 bedroom in Warsaw Śródmieście…
$160,155
4 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
4 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 4
Floor 16/16
Apartment for sale in Warsaw - Targówek.Apartment of 90.14 m2 consisting of 4 rooms located …
$197,918
6 room house in Smolice, Poland
6 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 6
The real estate agency Warszawa GOESTE presents for sale a unique free-standing house with a…
$359,056
3 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
3 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
We offer a unique, modern apartment in the building from 2015 on the Botanicum estate, locat…
$207,616
2 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 2
Floor 4/12
Apartment for rent in Warsaw - Lower Mokotów.51 m2 apartment consisting of 2 rooms located o…
$646
5 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
5 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 5
GoEste Real Estate Agency is pleased to present an elegant apartment in a prestigious neighb…
$4,391
2 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 2
Number of floors 6
0% PROVISION,0% PCC,DIRECT SALE FROM THE DEWELOPERNew apartments in the investment in Warsaw…
$100,097
2 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 2
Floor 5/5
0% BUYER PROVISION!Selling two-room apartment in Warsaw Bemów.The apartment is located on th…
$79,044
2 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 2
Floor 1/7
0% of the commission from the landlord.Apartment for rent in Warsaw - Wola.An apartment of 4…
$646
3 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 3
Floor 1/5
Apartment for rent in Warsaw - Stary Mokotów.An apartment of 90 m2 consisting of 3 rooms loc…
$1,447
2 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 2
Floor 7/7
Apartment for rent in Warsaw - close to Wola.An apartment of 36 m2 consisting of 2 rooms loc…
$697
Apartment in Smolice, Poland
Apartment
Smolice, Poland
Price on request
3 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 3
Floor 6/17
0% OF THE PROVISION FROM THE BUYERDIRECT SALE FROM THE DEWELOPERThe 3 bedroom apartment is l…
$127,766
Apartment in Smolice, Poland
Apartment
Smolice, Poland
Number of floors 1
Description of property For sale 4-room houses on plots from…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 2
Floor 5/5
We present a spacious apartment of 50.39 m2, located on the last fifth floor of a modern bui…
$103,481
2 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 2
Floor 4/6
Apartment for rent in Warsaw - Mokotów.A 49 m2 apartment consisting of 2 rooms located on th…
$721
Apartment in Smolice, Poland
Apartment
Smolice, Poland
Price on request
3 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 3
Floor 14/16
0% BUYER PROVISION!Selling three-room apartment in modern and functional construction in Wol…
$116,515
2 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 2
Floor 4/9
Apartments for rent - Warsaw, Mokotów, Służewiec.Apartment with an area of 35.1 m2 consistin…
$646
2 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
I recommend for sale a 2 bedroom, scheduled apartment in Teofilów at Parcelative Street in Ł…
$92,733
2 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 2
Floor 7/17
0% OF THE PROVISION FROM THE BUYERDIRECT SALE FROM THE DEWELOPERThe 2 bedroom apartment is l…
$87,145
3 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 3
Floor 3/9
GOESTE The property is pleased to present a unique 3-room apartment of 79.80 m2, located in …
$245,140
2 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
2 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 2
Floor 6/14
Apartment for sale in Warsaw - Śródmieście.76 m2 apartment consisting of 2 rooms located on …
$400,387
4 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
4 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 4
Floor 2/2
GOESTE Real Estate Agency presents:A four-bedroom apartment in the development state in the …
$348,440
3 room apartment in Smolice, Poland
3 room apartment
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 3
Floor 1/6
Sell apartment in Warsaw 3 room in new construction.The apartment is located in Bielany with…
$185,986
1 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Get acquainted with the offer of selling a beautiful apartment located in the new investment…
$173,191
Property types in Łódź Voivodeship

apartments
houses

Properties features in Łódź Voivodeship, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
