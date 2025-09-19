  1. Realting.com
Prestige Real Estate

Poland, Warsaw
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
4 years 10 months
Languages
Website
About the agency
The Prestige Real Estate Warsaw is an experienced, reliable and trustworthy company dealing with long-term rental properties. We pride ourselves on giving professional service to all our clients and our Real Estate Agents are trained to help you achieve your goals. We assist our clients in selecting the right properties, negotiate prices, conduct land and mortgage register searches and prepare legal agreements. Our Agents have an excellent track record in providing service to foreign embassies, international companies, governmental institutions and international relocation companies. You will find on our lists hundreds of very high standard houses and apartments situated in the best Warsaw locations. We have the knowledge and the proven success to help solve your housing needs, so start your journey to a successful real estate experience by contacting our office in Warsaw
Our agents in Poland
Dominik Bartczak
66 properties
Agencies nearby
Fox Promotion S.C
Poland, Warsaw
Company's year of foundation 2017
Residential property 109 Сommercial property 1 Long-term rental 429
Set up in 2015, we are specialised in real estate investment in Poland. Our office is located in Warsaw City Centre and we operated in the biggest Polish cities. Our office is located at: ul. Koszykowa 49a local 17, 00-659 Warsaw.
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Etalon Estate Group
Poland, Poznan
Company's year of foundation 2018
New buildings 17 Residential property 2330 Сommercial property 78 Long-term rental 400 Lands 228
International real estate agency in Poznan, Poland. We provide services for the purchase of real estate in Poland and other countries. Primary and secondary real estate market. The level of professionalism and experience of our experts allows us to serve all segments of the real estate marke…
Varem Estate Sp. z o.o.
Poland, Warsaw
Company's year of foundation 2019
Residential property 10
We are on a mission to make buying and selling homes fast, simple and safe. We offer instant purchase offers, brokerage services and move-in ready city apartments. Our team of experts, backed up with AI technology, ensure efficiency and peace of mind throughout every transaction.
Crowd Real Estate
Poland, Warsaw
Company's year of foundation 2019
Residential property 2
The roots of the team behind Crowd Real Estate platform are connected with Sadkowski i Wspólnicy law firm and date back to 2004.Thanks to the practice and experience gained in raising finance for investors and developers, we saw the need to create a new quality in the market - a platform con…
TAIRAGROUP SP z O.O.
Poland, Krakow
Company's year of foundation 2017
Сommercial property 4
TAIRAGROUP is a Polish-Ukrainian company with headquarters in Krakow, Poland.
