Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Metropolis GZM
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Metropolis GZM, Poland

Katowice
80
Sosnowiec
39
Gliwice
15
Ruda Slaska
8
Show more
174 properties total found
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment in Katowice, Poland
Apartment
Katowice, Poland
Floor 1/2
Description of property Furnished apartment in an atmospheri…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Katowice, Poland
Apartment
Katowice, Poland
Floor 3/10
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Katowice, Poland
Apartment
Katowice, Poland
Floor 3/4
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Katowice, Poland
Apartment
Katowice, Poland
Floor 5/6
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gliwice, Poland
2 room apartment
Gliwice, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
The location   on an untouched and rich in vegetation area, the heart of which is the known …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment in Katowice, Poland
Apartment
Katowice, Poland
Floor 3/4
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Katowice, Poland
Apartment
Katowice, Poland
Floor 4/4
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Katowice, Poland
Apartment
Katowice, Poland
Floor 4/4
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment in Swietochlowice, Poland
Apartment
Swietochlowice, Poland
Floor 2/2
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Katowice, Poland
Apartment
Katowice, Poland
Floor 1/2
Description of property Furnished apartment in an atmospheri…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Katowice, Poland
Apartment
Katowice, Poland
Floor 3/4
Description of property Atmospheric premises in a renovated …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment in Katowice, Poland
Apartment
Katowice, Poland
Floor 6/27
Description of property New investment in the heart of the c…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Katowice, Poland
Apartment
Katowice, Poland
Property descriptionAre you looking for a safe place to park your car or store important thi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Katowice, Poland
Apartment
Katowice, Poland
Floor 2/4
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in gmina Mierzecice, Poland
Apartment
gmina Mierzecice, Poland
Description of property INVESTMENT COMPLEX OF PLOTS Locatio…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Katowice, Poland
Apartment
Katowice, Poland
Floor 2/3
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Gliwice, Poland
Apartment
Gliwice, Poland
Floor 2/3
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment in Siemianowice Slaskie, Poland
Apartment
Siemianowice Slaskie, Poland
Floor 3/3
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Czeladz, Poland
Apartment
Czeladz, Poland
Description of the property Exclusive offer, only on EstateStreet. A fully residential build…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Czeladz, Poland
Apartment
Czeladz, Poland
Property description Exclusive offer, only on EstateStreet. LOCATION: Czeladź, ul. Będzińska…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Katowice, Poland
Apartment
Katowice, Poland
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Katowice, Poland
Apartment
Katowice, Poland
Floor 2/2
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Katowice, Poland
Apartment
Katowice, Poland
Floor 4/4
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文

Property types in Metropolis GZM

apartments

Properties features in Metropolis GZM, Poland

with Garage
with Terrace
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go