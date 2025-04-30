Work Permit Residence Card (Karta Pobytu)

Working in Poland is not just an opportunity for professional growth but also a chance to become part of a stable European economy. We offer comprehensive assistance in obtaining a temporary residence permit (Karta Pobytu/ Zezwolenie na pobyt czasowy i pracę) based on employment in Poland. This process can be complex due to the strict requirements of Polish authorities, but our team ensures a smooth, stress-free experience at every stage.
What We Do for You:
✅ Free Consultation – We assess your chances of obtaining the residence card.
✅ Document Preparation:
With us, you can be sure that your path to legal employment will be as simple and transparent as possible.