Work Permit Residence Card (Karta Pobytu)

About the Immigration Program

Working in Poland is not just an opportunity for professional growth but also a chance to become part of a stable European economy. We offer comprehensive assistance in obtaining a temporary residence permit (Karta Pobytu/ Zezwolenie na pobyt czasowy i pracę) based on employment in Poland. This process can be complex due to the strict requirements of Polish authorities, but our team ensures a smooth, stress-free experience at every stage.

What We Do for You:

✅ Free Consultation – We assess your chances of obtaining the residence card.

✅ Document Preparation:

Direct communication with your employer to prepare all necessary documents.

Work contract (Umowa o pracę / Umowa zlecenia).

Declaration of work entrustment (Oświadczenie o powierzeniu pracy / Powiadomienie / Zezwolenie).

Proof of accommodation in Poland.

Health insurance coverage.

Proof of financial stability.

✅ Application Submission – We handle your application to the Voivodeship Office (Urząd Wojewódzki) and ensure proper document submission.

✅ Process Monitoring – We keep track of processing times, communicate with authorities, and keep you updated.

✅ Guaranteed Success – We ensure you receive your Work Permit Residence Card, legally securing your employment status in Poland.

With us, you can be sure that your path to legal employment will be as simple and transparent as possible.