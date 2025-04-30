Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Lodz
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Lodz, Poland

apartments
162
houses
18
180 properties total found
3 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
3 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
✅ No PCC! ✅ Development State ✅ Received ✅ Ready to enter ✅ Possibility of finishing by the …
$139,766
3 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
3 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 44 m²
✅ No PCC! ✅ Development State ✅ Surrender V 2025 ✅ Possibility of finishing by the seller UN…
$114,619
2 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Looking for a cozy, charming place to live, away from urban hustle and yet with quick and co…
$69,400
3 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
3 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
If you are looking for a beautiful, spacious apartment in a quiet area this offer is just for you!
$130,612
2 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
I invite you to take a look at the offer of selling a beautiful, two-storey apartment locate…
$212,977
2 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
I invite you to take a look at the offer of selling a beautiful, two-storey apartment locate…
$212,543
House in Lodz, Poland
House
Lodz, Poland
Area 108 m²
Looking for your dream house? Is there always something missing in the market offer? We have…
$146,605
1 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Cavalry 30.60 m2 located on Harnama Street. The brick block, warmed, renovated cages, is loc…
$63,707
1 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
We invite you to take a look at the offer of selling a modern apartment of 34.98 m2, located…
$125,281
2 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 31 m²
For sale finished turnkey apartment 2 – room in the strict center !
$106,138
House in Lodz, Poland
House
Lodz, Poland
Area 83 m²
I invite you to take a look at the offer of selling a house located in the attractive distri…
$177,259
2 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
We offer for sale a fully arranged, two-room apartment located in the area of Red Market Squ…
$98,625
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
2-room apartment in developer condition. We have more apartments in this project, if you are…
$119,950
1 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
For sale 2-room apartment with an area of ​​44.33 m2, located on the 2nd floor in the 5-stor…
$118,617
Apartment in Lodz, Poland
Apartment
Lodz, Poland
Area 211 m²
Stay in an extremely well-maintained house in Marysina, one of the most secluded districts o…
$412,456
3 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
3 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
For sale a spacious apartment in a tenement house on Radwańska Street. 3 bedroom apartment w…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
2-room apartment in the Balutów street. Westerplatte defenders, in a low brick block. Two pa…
$72,503
1 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 16 m²
EXECUTIVEFER
$51,978
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Lodz, Poland
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a unique, historic manor house in the buffer zone of the Landscape Park located i…
$1,69M
2 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Apartment in the course of furniture. With great joy I present You are the only such propert…
Price on request
House in Lodz, Poland
House
Lodz, Poland
Area 360 m²
We are pleased to present a unique offer of sale of land of 591 m2, which includes two build…
$231,903
2 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Apartment overlooking the sunset – ideal for young people!
$74,050
House in Lodz, Poland
House
Lodz, Poland
Area 224 m²
Looking for a unique investment in the heart of Łódź?
$183,656
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lodz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Apartment in developer condition. We have more apartments in this project, if you are intere…
$77,186
2 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Two-room apartment of 44.41 m2 on the Western Baltics
$101,024
Apartment in Lodz, Poland
Apartment
Lodz, Poland
Area 347 m²
Commercial real estate located in Łódź, in the north-eastern part of the town, in the area b…
$413,160
3 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
3 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Looking for a spacious apartment? Do you care about the location in the center of Łódź? I ha…
$145,272
2 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 30 m²
For starters, the location, because as we know, it's the most important thing. The property …
$63,973
2 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
For sale: Two-room apartment in great location – Nowomiejska 5, Łódź! Location: Nowomiejska …
$91,428
2 bedroom apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
For sale a 3-room apartment (69 m2), on the 3rd floor, in the new CENTRAL PARK 3 investment …
$217,242
