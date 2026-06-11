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KUBIAK NIERUCHOMOŚCI

Poland, Piastow
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
1997
On the platform
On the platform
1 year 3 months
Languages
Languages
Русский, Polski
Working time
Closed now
Our agents in Poland
Małgorzata Popławska Popławska
Małgorzata Popławska Popławska
18 properties
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Natalia Zaitseva Real Estate & Investment Advisor in Poland I work where real estate becomes more than property — it turns into a strategic instrument of capital protection, growth, and long-term stability. My core market is Poznań — a dynamic, economically resilient city with one o…
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Languages
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Fox Promotion S.C
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Company's year of foundation 2017
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Languages
English, Polski, Français
GOESTE
Poland, Warsaw
Company's year of foundation 2014
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Our real estate agency specializes in the sale of houses and apartments in Warsaw and its surroundings. We provide comprehensive services to our clients, always offering qualified advice and choosing the most optimal solutions for them at every stage of the process. We sell high-quality r…
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