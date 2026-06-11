KUBIAK NIERUCHOMOŚCI

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The roots of the team behind Crowd Real Estate platform are connected with Sadkowski i Wspólnicy law firm and date back to 2004.Thanks to the practice and experience gained in raising finance for investors and developers, we saw the need to create a new quality in the market - a platform con…
Natalia Zaitseva
Real Estate & Investment Advisor in Poland
I work where real estate becomes more than property — it turns into a strategic instrument of capital protection, growth, and long-term stability.
My core market is Poznań — a dynamic, economically resilient city with one o…
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Set up in 2015, we are specialised in real estate investment in Poland. Our office is located in Warsaw City Centre and we operated in the biggest Polish cities. Our office is located at: ul. Koszykowa 49a local 17, 00-659 Warsaw.
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Our real estate agency specializes in the sale of houses and apartments in Warsaw and its surroundings. We provide comprehensive services to our clients, always offering qualified advice and choosing the most optimal solutions for them at every stage of the process.
We sell high-quality r…