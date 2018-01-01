  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. Lipkowski Zakątek sp. z o.o.

Lipkowski Zakątek sp. z o.o.

Sienkiewicza 101/109 apt 115, Lodz Poland
;
Lipkowski Zakątek sp. z o.o.
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Языки общения
Languages
English
New buildings
See all 1 new building
Residential complex Lipkowski Zakatek II
Residential complex Lipkowski Zakatek II
Lipkow, Poland
from € 296,000
Completion date: 2024
Lipkowski Zakatek is a residential complex of 4 duplex buildings (8 houses), located 10 minutes from Warsaw and bordering Kampinos National Park. Currently on sale - 4 houses, with completion date in June of 2024. We offer free adaptations. Modern architecture, high quality of materials and large back yard make this an ideal choice for families with children, or as an investment!   4/5 bedroooms, 3 restrooms, spacious living room, garage, ample parking and more!  Direct offer from developer. Call today - we speak English.  
Our agents in Poland
Maciek Kowalski
Maciek Kowalski
Realting.com
Go