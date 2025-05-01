Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Greater Poland Voivodeship, Poland

Poznan
600
gmina Tarnowo Podgorne
33
gmina Mosina
19
gmina Swarzedz
19
960 properties total found
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
If you are looking for an apartment in the city center near Warta – this offer is for you!
$125,014
1 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
We are pleased to present you, a unique offer of apartment in the development state in the t…
$130,345
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 180 m²
We invite you to familiarize yourself with the unique offer of a comfortable home with a hig…
$664,722
House in Jerzykowo, Poland
House
Jerzykowo, Poland
Area 138 m²
Key property information:
$212,977
4 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
4 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Real estate sales announcement – Premium apartment in top location in Jeżyce, Poznań I invit…
$409,694
Apartment in Poznan, Poland
Apartment
Poznan, Poland
Area 49 m²
For sale, a service space of 49 m2, located in the attractive part of Rataj on the wasl of t…
$122,349
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/8
Poznan   The apartment is sold in the new construction   in the city of Knowign in the popu…
$162,937
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/8
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 8/9
is a modern housing project created in Starołęka – A place with the potential that has been …
$135,610
3 room apartment in Chodziez, Poland
3 room apartment
Chodziez, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
For sale, the 3-room apartment in Walkway. The property is located on the 3rd floor. A big a…
Price on request
House in Kurza Gora, Poland
House
Kurza Gora, Poland
Area 860 m²
Construction site offer in Kurzej Góra Description We invite you to familiarize yourself wit…
$50,432
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 13/18
is a modern housing project created in Starołęka – A place with the potential that has been …
$138,269
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
DESCRIPTION OF THE INVESTMENT:
$171,206
2 room apartment in Poznań County, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznań County, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
You'll fall in love with the view from the window! Feel free to watch the spacious apartment…
$159,933
House in gmina Kwilcz, Poland
House
gmina Kwilcz, Poland
Area 158 m²
An exceptional house with a large plot and swimming pool in the picturesque Kozubówka
$367,845
Apartment in Poznan, Poland
Apartment
Poznan, Poland
Area 270 m²
I recommend for sale a free-standing house located in Poznań in the district of Podolany. Ni…
$426,487
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 8/8
Price on request
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 27 m²
We are pleased to present you, a unique offer of apartment in the development state in the t…
$141,247
2 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/3
for sale! 3-room apartment with a large balcony   in a cozy & nbsp under construction.   f…
$129,445
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/8
Price on request
5 room apartment in Poznań County, Poland
5 room apartment
Poznań County, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 159 m²
$1,18M
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 234 m²
It invites you to a unique property surrounded by meadows, among single-family buildings loc…
$1,04M
House in Miesciska, Poland
House
Miesciska, Poland
Area 98 m²
I invite you to take a look at the offer of house sales in the development state twin buildi…
$163,998
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 801 m²
I recommend an 801m2 plot located in Poznań at 7 Zemborzycka Street. Property with the possi…
$110,620
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 7/8
Price on request
House in Turek, Poland
House
Turek, Poland
Area 200 m²
House with garden and 2 garages in a quiet area! Functional, spacious and at an excellent price!
$141,274
4 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
4 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 89 m²
For sale apartment with an area of 89.2 m2 per axle. Winery in one of the longest buildings …
$189,787
House in Mrowino, Poland
House
Mrowino, Poland
Area 257 m²
I invite you to a unique property surrounded by bronze, among the single-family buildings lo…
$1,12M
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/4
The apartment & nbsp is sold; in the modern residential complex located in the quiet and gre…
$158,477
1 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
For sale apartment type apartment on a very quiet settlement on quail street in Poznań
$98,359
Property types in Greater Poland Voivodeship

apartments
houses

Properties features in Greater Poland Voivodeship, Poland

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
