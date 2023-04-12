Show property on map Show properties list
Municipality of Kritsa
21
Municipality of Ierapetra
14
Kissamos
12
koinoteta seteias
12
koinoteta broucha
11
District of Ierapetra
10
Municipality of Agios Ioannis
7
Municipality of Kato Chorion
7
1 090 properties total found
3 room housein Skaleta, Greece
3 room house
Skaleta, Greece
2 bath
€ 830,000
This is a unique villa for sale in Rethymnon, Crete, set just 600 mtrs away from the beach o…
Housein Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 160 m²
€ 910,000
Villa for sale with an area of 160 sq.m on the island of Crete. For sale 2 villas with a tot…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 65,000
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of …
1 room Cottagein Vrouchas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vrouchas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 34,500
For sale old mill 22sq.m. in the area of Vrouhas, with a small yard
3 room apartmentin Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 360,000
For sale Apartment of 117 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
Villa Villain Sklavopoula, Greece
Villa Villa
Sklavopoula, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 910,000
For sale villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. For sale 2 villas with a total area of 160 sq.m on…
Villa 3 room villain Panormos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key ready Semi- Detached Villa Κ1Α with a priva…
Housein Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 173 m²
€ 350,000
It is offered for sale a two-story villa with a private pool, in a complex consisting of eig…
3 room housein Άγιος Γεώργιος, Greece
3 room house
Άγιος Γεώργιος, Greece
3 bath
€ 1,450,000
These are two newly built luxury villas for sale in Chania, Kissamos. The villas have a tota…
Villa Villain Pitsidia, Greece
Villa Villa
Pitsidia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Family villas is built with traditional & local material thus giving you the opportunity…
Villa 5 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 6 room villain Chania Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 705,000
For sale villa of 231 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Perivolia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Perivolia, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 4 room villain Máleme, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa 4 room villain Stylos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Stylos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 747,000
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
1 room Cottagein District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 86,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
215 m²
€ 485,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 215 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement cons…
Housein Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 278 m²
€ 725,000
Villa for sale in Akrotiri Chania, villa 278 square meters. m. divided into 3 levels. The vi…
8 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
8 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
600 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 600 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor c…
3 room apartmentin Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 90 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 515,000
For sale dilapidated housing, an apartment of 90 square meters on the island of Crete at the…
3 room apartmentin Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 420,000
For sale dilapidated housing, an apartment of 98 sq.m on the island of Crete at the construc…
6 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
6 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
7 Number of rooms 686 m²
€ 2,060,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 686 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
Housein Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
350 m²
€ 420,000
For sale cottage with a total area of 350 sq.m. built on a plot of 987 sq.m. and which consi…
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 263 m²
€ 785,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 263 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one pan…
2 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
2 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms 160 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of one …
3 room apartmentin Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 111 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 111 sq.m on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the secon…
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
180 m²
€ 490,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor c…
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 125 m² Number of floors 2
€ 540,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 125 sq.m on the island of Crete. Tynhouse is located on 2…
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 1,280,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of one …
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 190 m²
€ 500,000
For sale 2 - a-storey villa of 190 square meters on the island of Crete. The first floor con…

