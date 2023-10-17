UAE
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Croatia
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Croatia
Grad Zadar
59
Grad Makarska
48
Makarska
43
Grad Opatija
41
Opatija
41
Grad Pula
27
Grad Rovinj
25
Rovinj
25
Opcina Liznjan
24
Grad Sibenik
21
Trogir
21
Umag
20
Grad Dubrovnik
18
Grad Porec
16
Porec
15
Sibenik
13
Opcina Sutivan
12
Opcina Podstrana
9
Opcina Rogoznica
9
Grad Korcula
7
1 456 properties total found
New
3 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
3
1
63 m²
8/9
I26602 Sv. Mateja
€190,000
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document, with bus, with Tram
Zagreb, Croatia
1
38 m²
4
I26593 Podbrežje XIV
€155,000
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document, with bus
Grad Zadar, Croatia
1
38 m²
4/5
One-bedroom apartment, 37.55 m2, panoramic view, Voštarnica, Zadar In Zadar’s Voštarnica, ju…
€125,000
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3
114 m²
2
€470,000
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
2
42 m²
€379,000
1 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
1
61 m²
3/1
€315,000
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3
155 m²
5
€1,38M
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3
124 m²
2
€465,000
5 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
5
131 m²
1
€470,000
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3
94 m²
3/1
€460,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with Ownership document
Opcina Vir, Croatia
2
1
64 m²
1
Two-bedroom apartment, 64 m2, terrace and garden, Vir, Zadar On the island of Vir, just a fe…
€135,000
4 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
4
94 m²
3/8
I26612 Frana Kesterčaneka
€460,000
1 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
1
1
17 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13625 Novi Zagreb, Dugave One-room apartment of 17m2 on the ground f…
€67,000
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2
1
54 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13627 Trnje, Lička street Modern two-room apartment of 54m2 on the 2…
€235,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krk, Croatia
3
2
118 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, CITY OF KRK - two-story apartment with garden and swimming pool near the sea.…
€970,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gabonjin, Croatia
2
2
100 m²
1
ISLAND OF KRK, NJIVICE - First floor of a house with two apartments It is located about 45…
€300,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning
Gabonjin, Croatia
3
2
154 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, NJIVICE - Apartment with swimming pool For sale is a floor of a house with …
€562,500
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Icici, Croatia
2
1
79 m²
2
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - apartment 79m2 with a garden in a newer building with a swimming pool on th…
€380,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
1
1
56 m²
1
OPATIJA, CENTER - one-bedroom apartment in a new building with a panoramic view of the sea a…
€230,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
3
1
50 m²
3/3
I26582 Putine
€150,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with Tram
Zagreb, Croatia
3
129 m²
2
I26580 Gundulićeva
€560,001
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with Tram
Zagreb, Croatia
3
1
63 m²
3/3
SALE, FLAT, Trešnjevka sever, Ključka street, 3-bedroom, sought-after location close to all …
€171,000
3 room apartment with Ownership document
Rovanjska, Croatia
3
1
72 m²
1
Three-bedroom apartment 72m2, Rovanjska, first row to the sea, sea view In a very pleasant a…
€205,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Ownership document
Zagreb, Croatia
4
1
80 m²
5/6
I26588 Ladišina
€254,000
3 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with Tram
Zagreb, Croatia
3
1
97 m²
3/7
I26566 Maksimirska
€349,900
1 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
1
1
38 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13611 Salad - near Ribnjak One-room apartment with an area of 37.88 …
€180,000
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
3
1
64 m²
Split, Bol, a comfortable two bedroom apartment area of approx. 65 m2 and consists of two be…
€220,000
2 room apartment
Trogir, Croatia
2
2
74 m²
Beautiful apartment in Čiovo (Balan area) with an open sea view Apartment area: 73.50m2 Th…
€209,222
5 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
5
1
104 m²
Split, Plokite, five bedroom apartment of 104m2 on the 2st floor of a smaller residential bu…
€395,000
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2
1
54 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13619 Ferenščica Newly renovated two-room apartment of 53.55 m2 on t…
€210,000
