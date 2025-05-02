Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Grad Novalja, Croatia

7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Novalja, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
In the town of Novalja, on the beautiful island of Pag, this elegant residential-apartment b…
$245,238
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Novalja, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Luxury and modern apartments for sale in a quiet part of Novalja on the island of Pag in a n…
$410,631
2 room apartment in Grad Novalja, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment with sea view, parking, 350 m to the beach, 55 m2, Novalja In the southern part of…
$155,002
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Novalja, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Luxury and modern apartments for sale in a quiet part of Novalja on the island of Pag in a n…
$399,224
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Novalja, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Luxurious and modern apartments for sale in a quiet part of Novalja on the island of Pag in …
$399,224
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Novalja, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
In the town of Novalja, on the beautiful island of Pag, this elegant residential-apartment b…
$225,847
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Novalja, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
In the town of Novalja, on the beautiful island of Pag, this elegant residential-apartment b…
$225,847
