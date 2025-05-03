Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Croatia

Dubrovnik
5
Split
30
Grad Zadar
40
Grad Makarska
78
2 room house in Municipality of Pisarovina, Croatia
2 room house
Municipality of Pisarovina, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Zagreb, Bratina A detached house of 30 m2 on a plot of 861 m2. The house is essentially a …
$50,862
2 bedroom apartment in Krk, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
We offer a very high-quality apartment for a tourist stay in the northern Adriatic on the us…
$333,428
2 bedroom apartment in Soline, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Soline, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Our agency is proud to offer a fully furnished apartment located on the island of Krk, in on…
$225,645
2 bedroom apartment in Radici, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
In our offer is a high-quality apartment ideal for tourist stays on the northern Adriatic, l…
$394,878
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 386 m²
Beachfront lux village offers seven villas for sale! Fantastic sea views! Unique offer …
$3,76M
9 room house in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
9 room house
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Property in Croatia for sale: House in the front row to the sea - REF ID: 2041/38 in Rogozni…
$1,42M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Lux villa in Jadreski, Liznjan just 5 km from the sea!Total floorspace is 450 sq.m. Land plo…
$586,676
Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This modern villa in Svetvinčenat has a net usable area of 110 m² and sits on a beautiful 14…
$592,317
5 room house in Grad Omis, Croatia
5 room house
Grad Omis, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Omiš Riviera, Čeline, villa only 30m from the sea and the beach. A modern villa of 240 m2 o…
$1,33M
3 room apartment in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Beautiful new and modern apartment for sale only 60 m from the sea in Maslenica. The apartme…
$410,988
2 room house in Kastel Stari, Croatia
2 room house
Kastel Stari, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Kaštel Stari EXCLUSIVE SALE Apartment in a family house in Kaštel Stari Apartment area: 6…
$210,978
5 bedroom house in Motovun, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Motovun, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 357 m²
Location: Motovun Built: 2022 Motovun center: 6 km Sea: 21 km Airport distance: 95 km I…
$2,04M
