Residential properties for sale in Croatia

Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Zdrelac, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Zdrelac, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 566 m²
Number of floors 1
Beautifull house ont the island of Pašman, 300 m from the sand beach. Market,restaurants and…
€520,000
5 room house in Zagreb, Croatia
5 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 366 m²
Number of floors 3
€800,000
House in Sisan, Croatia
House
Sisan, Croatia
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
€549,997
3 room apartment with first coastline in Trogir, Croatia
3 room apartment with first coastline
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 156 m²
€690,000
5 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in Tar, Croatia
5 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern perfectionism in Istria, Rogovići (Poreč) On the outskirts of the village, with lots …
€1,19M
3 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus in Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 8/9
I26602 Sv. Mateja
€190,000
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document, with bus, with  Tram in Zagreb, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document, with bus, with  Tram
Zagreb, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 4
I26593 Podbrežje XIV
€155,000
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document, with bus in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document, with bus
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/5
One-bedroom apartment, 37.55 m2, panoramic view, Voštarnica, Zadar In Zadar’s Voštarnica, ju…
€125,000
3 room house in Podstrana, Croatia
3 room house
Podstrana, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,20M
4 room house in Oprtalj, Croatia
4 room house
Oprtalj, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,40M
3 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
€470,000
3 room house with first coastline in Sipanska Luka, Croatia
3 room house with first coastline
Sipanska Luka, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 3
€900,000
2 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
€379,000
3 room house in Kastel Gomilica, Croatia
3 room house
Kastel Gomilica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
€350,000
1 room apartment in Grad Split, Croatia
1 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/1
€315,000
3 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
Floor 5
€1,38M
3 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 2
€465,000
5 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
5 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 131 m²
Floor 1
€470,000
3 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Floor 3/1
€460,000
4 room house in Vucevica, Croatia
4 room house
Vucevica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
€590,000
3 room house with first coastline in Vrboska, Croatia
3 room house with first coastline
Vrboska, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 600 m²
€1,50M

About Croatia

Officially known as the Republic of Croatia located in southeast Europe. It shares its borders with many countries like Slovenia, Hungary, Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro, and Herzegovina. As it has been inhabited since the Paleolithic era, it has a rich and diverse history dating back to thousands of years. Being ranked as one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, the country attracts millions each year. The country also has a stable economy with universal healthcare, social security, and free education.

Why is Croatia a popular tourist destination?

Having a rich and diverse history spanning thousands of years, Croatia has a number of different tourist attractions that range from historical monuments, religiously significant architectures, ecological points of interest, among them: ancient cathedrals, beaches, lakes, national parks, castles, ruins literally an endless list of things to do during your stay in this beautiful country. The country is becoming an increasingly preferred destination globally when it comes to tourism due to pleasant climates, affordable cost of living, clean beaches, and much more.

Things to consider before buying property

Buying property in Croatia is relatively easy and simple. By choosing a trustworthy real estate agent, you can get access to hundreds of deals within the country. There are a few special rules and restrictions when it comes to acquiring property within the country. However, being a growing economy, investing in real estate in Croatia is bound to be a lucrative decision in the long run. There are a lot of options that you can consider ranging from luxury properties to more affordable options in the heart of the city. Additionally, the process of acquiring property is quite short and streamlined that can help you be the proud owner in very little time.
 

