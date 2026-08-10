Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Malinska Dubasnica
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Malinska Dubasnica, Croatia

;
apartments
6
houses
3
9 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Sveti Anton, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Sveti Anton, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 112-371
$661,748
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
3 bedroom house in Malinska, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Malinska, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
We present to you an exceptional luxury villa located on the beautiful island of Krk. This m…
$1,67M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 bedroom house in Kremenici, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Kremenici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
A family house located in the village of Kremenići next to Malinska on the island of Krk, 12…
$438,303
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kremenici, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kremenici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
In Kremenići, in the municipality of Malinska on the island of Krk, we are selling a beautif…
$888,039
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room apartment in Radici, Croatia
3 room apartment
Radici, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartment in a new building with a pool and 2nd row to the sea, Malinska In Malinska on the …
$874,563
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Radici, Croatia
3 room apartment
Radici, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a new building, 2nd row from the sea, Malinska, 128 m2 In Malinska on the islan…
$908,397
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Porat, Croatia
3 room apartment
Porat, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/2
MALINSKA, VANTAČIĆI, SEAVIEW APARTMENT FOR SALE!A beautiful, comfortable apartment with a v…
$198,181
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Sveti Anton, Croatia
4 room apartment
Sveti Anton, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Malinska, newer duplex 4BDR with two terraces, 2 parking spaces, sea view, attractive! Sunny…
$447,290
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Radici, Croatia
3 room apartment
Radici, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a new building, 2nd row from the sea, Malinska, 128 m2 In Malinska on the islan…
$908,397
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Malinska Dubasnica, Croatia

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go