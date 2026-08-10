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Residential properties for sale in Opcina Lovran, Croatia

;
apartments
5
houses
5
10 properties total found
7 bedroom house in Lovran, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
ID CODE: 130-536
$1,12M
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
House 10 bedrooms in Dobrec, Croatia
House 10 bedrooms
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 141-10
$831,749
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Lovran, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 3
ID CODE: 114-1316
$444,969
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
LDV InvestLDV Invest
6 bedroom house in Lovran, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Area 190 m²
ID CODE: 130-533
$1,08M
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
3 bedroom house in Lovran, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 434 m²
ID CODE: 144-13
$3,02M
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
Villa in Lovran, Croatia
Villa
Lovran, Croatia
Area 482 m²
Discover a hidden gem in the charming town of Lovran, Opatija, Croatia – a luxurious villa t…
$2,13M
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
4 room apartment in Medveja, Croatia
4 room apartment
Medveja, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 3/3
LOVRAN – Apartment in a villa, first row to the sea This apartment with a living area of ​​1…
$664,292
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2 room apartment in Lovran, Croatia
2 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 3
OPATIJA, LOVRAN – Apartment first row to the sea in a historic villa on the Opatija Riviera …
$1,05M
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2 room apartment in Lovran, Croatia
2 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 2
LOVRAN – Top quality new building with a view of the sea This prestigious apartment is locat…
Price on request
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2 room apartment in Lovran, Croatia
2 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
LOVRAN – Superb new building with sea view This prestigious apartment is located in the late…
Price on request
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Properties features in Opcina Lovran, Croatia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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