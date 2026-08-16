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Residential properties for sale in Opcina Motovun, Croatia

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1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Motovun, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Motovun, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 435 m²
Perched on an idyllic hill above Motovun lies an exclusive designer villa that combines trad…
$2,74M
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