Cottages for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

358 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Asipavicy, Belarus
Cottage 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Asipavicy, Belarus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Agriestate for sale for recreation, accommodation, investment, agritourism with a plot of 60…
€188,690
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 547 m²
€270,234
Cottage with garage, with garden, with bath house in Siomkava, Belarus
Cottage with garage, with garden, with bath house
Siomkava, Belarus
Area 586 m²
€330,919
Cottage in Atolina, Belarus
Cottage
Atolina, Belarus
Area 265 m²
Sale of an elite cottage in a suburb of Minsk. Address: ah. Atolino, st. Sports. ➜ incredib…
€142,134
Cottage with garage in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Cottage with garage
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 273 m²
€122,317
Cottage with garage in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Cottage with garage
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 273 m²
€122,317
Cottage with garden, with landscape design, with greenhouse in Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
Cottage with garden, with landscape design, with greenhouse
Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
Area 150 m²
An exchange for an apartment in Minsk is possible! Address: d. Otropovshchina, st. Turlevska…
€94,819
Cottage with garage in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with garage
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 229 m²
€84,389
Cottage with garage in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with garage
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 229 m²
€84,389
Cottage with garage in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with garage
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 229 m²
€84,389
Cottage new building, with garden, with fireplace in Viazyn, Belarus
Cottage new building, with garden, with fireplace
Viazyn, Belarus
Area 99 m²
€80,596
Cottage in Akciabrski, Belarus
Cottage
Akciabrski, Belarus
Area 149 m²
Ready cottage for sale near the forest! Address: d. Plissa, st. Kopteva 武 Selling a house …
€45,039
Cottage with garage, with bath house in Charkasy, Belarus
Cottage with garage, with bath house
Charkasy, Belarus
Area 123 m²
€129,902
Cottage with garage, with garden, with landscape design in Charkasy, Belarus
Cottage with garage, with garden, with landscape design
Charkasy, Belarus
Area 123 m²
The cottage is for sale 11 km. from Minsk. Address: ah. Cherkasy, st. Lenin 武Prestigious co…
€137,488
Cottage new building in Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage new building
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 224 m²
€89,983
Cottage with garage, with bath house, with fireplace in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage with garage, with bath house, with fireplace
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 157 m²
€89,983
Cottage with garden, with landscape design, with gazebo in Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage with garden, with landscape design, with gazebo
Borovlyany, Belarus
Area 348 m²
Dreaming of your own big house and having a profitable hotel business? A dream can become re…
€407,722
Cottage with garage, with landscape design in Marjaliva, Belarus
Cottage with garage, with landscape design
Marjaliva, Belarus
Area 314 m²
€321,437
Cottage with bath house, with landscape design, with gazebo in Piacieuscyna, Belarus
Cottage with bath house, with landscape design, with gazebo
Piacieuscyna, Belarus
Area 304 m²
€203,766
Cottage with garage, with bath house in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with garage, with bath house
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 224 m²
€237,048
Cottage new building, with bath house, with landscape design in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage new building, with bath house, with landscape design
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 261 m²
€189,543
Cottage with garage, with landscape design in Ščomyslica, Belarus
Cottage with garage, with landscape design
Ščomyslica, Belarus
Area 165 m²
€199,025
Cottage with garage, with bath house in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with garage, with bath house
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 284 m²
€188,690
Cottage new building, with bath house, with landscape design in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage new building, with bath house, with landscape design
Kalodishchy, Belarus
Area 382 m²
Stylish three-level cottage with a bathhouse! Address: ah. Kolodishchi, st. Pear 武Modern th…
€169,726
Cottage with bath house, with landscape design in Ratomka, Belarus
Cottage with bath house, with landscape design
Ratomka, Belarus
Area 273 m²
€186,794
Cottage in Dziehciaroŭka, Belarus
Cottage
Dziehciaroŭka, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Everyone dreams of such a luxury as living outside the city in his spacious house, away from…
€151,711
Cottage with garage, with bath house, with gazebo in Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with garage, with bath house, with gazebo
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 178 m²
Green cottage near the forest. Address: d. Cossacks. ➜Brenchat "living" house with special e…
€151,711
Cottage with furniture, new building, with garage in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, new building, with garage
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 135 m²
Two-level house of lafet on the banks of Vilia Address: d. Slobodka   武 Ready two-story hou…
€159,296
Cottage with furniture, with garage, with garden in Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, with garage, with garden
Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
Area 187 m²
€161,098
Cottage with furniture, with fireplace, with landscape design in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, with fireplace, with landscape design
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 198 m²
For sale a separate apartment in a residential building with all the communications in the m…
€145,073

Properties features in Minsk Region, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
