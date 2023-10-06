UAE
Hide
Show properties list
Belarus
Minsk Region
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet
21
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
19
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
16
Zhdanovichy
9
Haranski sielski Saviet
8
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
8
Naracki sielski Saviet
7
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet
7
Smalyavichy
7
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet
6
Pliski sielski Saviet
6
Rakauski sielski Saviet
6
Bialarucki sielski Saviet
5
Azierski sielski Saviet
4
Fanipalski sielski Saviet
4
Jzufouski sielski Saviet
4
Lahojski sielski Saviet
4
Sienicki sielski Saviet
4
Usiazski sielski Saviet
3
Zodzinski sielski Saviet
3
Cottage
358 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Cottage 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Asipavicy, Belarus
7
2
270 m²
2
Agriestate for sale for recreation, accommodation, investment, agritourism with a plot of 60…
€188,690
1
Recommend
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
547 m²
€270,234
Recommend
Cottage with garage, with garden, with bath house
Siomkava, Belarus
586 m²
€330,919
Recommend
Cottage
Atolina, Belarus
265 m²
Sale of an elite cottage in a suburb of Minsk. Address: ah. Atolino, st. Sports. ➜ incredib…
€142,134
Recommend
Cottage with garage
Smalyavichy, Belarus
273 m²
€122,317
Recommend
Cottage with garage
Smalyavichy, Belarus
273 m²
€122,317
Recommend
Cottage with garden, with landscape design, with greenhouse
Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
150 m²
An exchange for an apartment in Minsk is possible! Address: d. Otropovshchina, st. Turlevska…
€94,819
Recommend
Cottage with garage
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
229 m²
€84,389
Recommend
Cottage with garage
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
229 m²
€84,389
Recommend
Cottage with garage
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
229 m²
€84,389
Recommend
Cottage new building, with garden, with fireplace
Viazyn, Belarus
99 m²
€80,596
Recommend
Cottage
Akciabrski, Belarus
149 m²
Ready cottage for sale near the forest! Address: d. Plissa, st. Kopteva 武 Selling a house …
€45,039
Recommend
Cottage with garage, with bath house
Charkasy, Belarus
123 m²
€129,902
Recommend
Cottage with garage, with garden, with landscape design
Charkasy, Belarus
123 m²
The cottage is for sale 11 km. from Minsk. Address: ah. Cherkasy, st. Lenin 武Prestigious co…
€137,488
Recommend
Cottage new building
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
224 m²
€89,983
Recommend
Cottage with garage, with bath house, with fireplace
Zhodzina, Belarus
157 m²
€89,983
Recommend
Cottage with garden, with landscape design, with gazebo
Borovlyany, Belarus
348 m²
Dreaming of your own big house and having a profitable hotel business? A dream can become re…
€407,722
Recommend
Cottage with garage, with landscape design
Marjaliva, Belarus
314 m²
€321,437
Recommend
Cottage with bath house, with landscape design, with gazebo
Piacieuscyna, Belarus
304 m²
€203,766
Recommend
Cottage with garage, with bath house
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
224 m²
€237,048
Recommend
Cottage new building, with bath house, with landscape design
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
261 m²
€189,543
Recommend
Cottage with garage, with landscape design
Ščomyslica, Belarus
165 m²
€199,025
Recommend
Cottage with garage, with bath house
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
284 m²
€188,690
Recommend
Cottage new building, with bath house, with landscape design
Kalodishchy, Belarus
382 m²
Stylish three-level cottage with a bathhouse! Address: ah. Kolodishchi, st. Pear 武Modern th…
€169,726
Recommend
Cottage with bath house, with landscape design
Ratomka, Belarus
273 m²
€186,794
Recommend
Cottage
Dziehciaroŭka, Belarus
35 m²
Everyone dreams of such a luxury as living outside the city in his spacious house, away from…
€151,711
Recommend
Cottage with garage, with bath house, with gazebo
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
178 m²
Green cottage near the forest. Address: d. Cossacks. ➜Brenchat "living" house with special e…
€151,711
Recommend
Cottage with furniture, new building, with garage
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
135 m²
Two-level house of lafet on the banks of Vilia Address: d. Slobodka 武 Ready two-story hou…
€159,296
Recommend
Cottage with furniture, with garage, with garden
Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
187 m²
€161,098
Recommend
Cottage with furniture, with fireplace, with landscape design
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
198 m²
For sale a separate apartment in a residential building with all the communications in the m…
€145,073
Recommend
