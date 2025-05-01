Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus

6 properties total found
Cottage in Navasyno, Belarus
Cottage
Navasyno, Belarus
Area 128 m²
For sale a good modern house half an hour drive from Minsk! The total area is 128.3 m2.The h…
$59,400
Cottage in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 152 m²
A house with a large plot in the village of Svetly Way (Molodechny direction, 25 km from Mos…
$111,900
Cottage in Navasyno, Belarus
Cottage
Navasyno, Belarus
Area 242 m²
Unique solid spacious cottage, two full-fledged residential floors.The area of the NSS is 24…
$160,900
Cottage in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 288 m²
The house was built qualitatively, not for subsequent sale, but for a comfortable family lif…
$270,000
Cottage in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 153 m²
For sale cottage for comfortable living in a picturesque place 26 km from Moscow. Minsky dis…
$165,000
Cottage in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 391 m²
Country house with luxurious designer renovation ❤️We present to your attention a unique off…
$549,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский

