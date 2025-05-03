Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus

8 properties total found
Cottage in Prylepy, Belarus
Cottage
Prylepy, Belarus
Area 164 m²
A cottage with a guest house near the Dubrovsky reservoir is for sale. Smolevichsky district…
$230,000
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 847 m²
Personal site of the object The price in the announcement is indicated for a land plot with …
$990,000
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 206 m²
For sale a two-level cottage in the country club village "Dubrovsk quarter" (Raubichi distri…
$232,000
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 262 m²
For sale a two-level cottage in the country club village "Dubrovsk quarter" (Raubichi distri…
$250,000
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 206 m²
For sale a two-level cottage in the country club village "Dubrovsk quarter" (Raubichi distri…
$297,000
Cottage in Prylepy, Belarus
Cottage
Prylepy, Belarus
Area 170 m²
For sale a cozy house near the Dubrovsky reservoir in the village of Prilepy! Dreaming of yo…
$248,000
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 282 m²
If you love individuality, this is for you. For sale a cozy cottage in D. Zadomlya. From the…
$450,000
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 115 m²
Profitable purchase: cottage at Dubrovsky dhr. ❤️ Spacious cottage for sale in a picturesque…
$94,000
