Cottages with garden for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

Kalodziscanski selski Savet
54
Zdanovicki selski Savet
28
Paparnanski selski Savet
18
Rakauski selski Savet
4
97 properties total found
Cottage in Krupica, Belarus
Cottage
Krupica, Belarus
Area 280 m²
Cottage for sale in ag. A grain 17 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Slutsk direction. Abo…
$320,000
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 383 m²
A comfortable cottage with a swimming pool in Borovlyany is for sale. Cottage level 3, red b…
$590,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 252 m²
VIP cottage for sale! Two-car garage 40m2! On the ground floor kitchen, living room, storage…
$649,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 287 m²
2-storey cottage is a cozy dwelling with spacious rooms, large windows, beautiful views of t…
$199,500
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
House for year-round living near Minsk ❤️ House at the price of an apartment, just 5 minutes…
$99,900
Cottage in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 179 m²
For sale a modern two-level cottage with a beautiful terrace in a picturesque place of the v…
$217,000
Cottage in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 228 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in the nearest suburb - D. Mounds! The cottage is located in a quiet, …
$325,000
Cottage in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 270 m²
House 19 km from Minsk, Logoi direction! ❤️ Two-storey residential building, which is additi…
$211,850
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 166 m²
Big brick house for sale in ag. Ratomke, 8 km from Minsk. Molodechno direction, Minsk distri…
$119,999
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 206 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage in Slutsk with good cosmetic repair. Total area 206 sq.m. The hous…
Price on request
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 363 m²
Stylish and functional house for round-the-year life 1 km from Minsk, in an oasis of nature …
$465,000
Cottage in Prylepy, Belarus
Cottage
Prylepy, Belarus
Area 164 m²
A cottage with a guest house near the Dubrovsky reservoir is for sale. Smolevichsky district…
$230,000
Cottage in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
For sale cottage 37 km from Minsk with city amenities, asphalt to the house, separate drivew…
$75,000
Cottage in Uzufova, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufova, Belarus
Area 186 m²
Urgent!!Modern 2-level cottage, 100% ready, close to Minsk in AGR. Yuzufovo!!The house is fu…
$125,000
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 347 m²
Sold ready for living cozy cottage with furniture in Zhdanovichi. Automatic gate with under…
$288,000
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 452 m²
Cottage for sale in a.g. Zhdanovichi. The total area of 355.8 (SNB 451.6) sq.m. . 100% ready…
$1,000,000
Cottage in Uhnauka, Belarus
Cottage
Uhnauka, Belarus
Area 207 m²
For sale exclusive cottage with "Spa-complex" premium class 100% ready with furniture with i…
$305,000
Cottage in Dabryneva, Belarus
Cottage
Dabryneva, Belarus
Area 88 m²
House by the river: spaciousness, coziness and nature nearby The house is in operation and r…
$111,000
Cottage in Cackava, Belarus
Cottage
Cackava, Belarus
Area 283 m²
Elite cottage near the river Bird in ag. Chachkovo! Acquisition of the object is possible wi…
$269,000
Cottage in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Virtual tour on PC watch here! Wonderful cottage - cozy and beautiful - with a well-groomed …
$150,000
Cottage in Balsavik, Belarus
Cottage
Balsavik, Belarus
Area 158 m²
In the cottage development of the agro-town Bolshevik sold a residential house with a summer…
$143,000
Cottage in Uhnauka, Belarus
Cottage
Uhnauka, Belarus
Area 227 m²
For sale exclusive modern cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture with SPA-complex i…
$750,000
Cottage in Senitsa, Belarus
Cottage
Senitsa, Belarus
Area 268 m²
For sale three-level cottage just 1 kilometer from MKAD. ag. Senitsa. The total area is 267.…
$370,000
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 297 m²
The concept of the house is a stylish alternative to a cramped apartment with a bunch of nei…
$119,900
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 164 m²
2-storey house for year-round living, filled with family coziness and warm atmosphere. If yo…
$165,000
Cottage in Rudzensk, Belarus
Cottage
Rudzensk, Belarus
Area 281 m²
Multifunctional, spacious cottage with loggia, garage, housebuilding.The area of the house o…
$99,800
Cottage in Zamastocca, Belarus
Cottage
Zamastocca, Belarus
Area 255 m²
Spacious three-level cottage for a large family: luxury and comfort on 25 acres of a well-gr…
$340,000
Cottage in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 152 m²
For sale a house with a bath in the station Fantasia-Silichi, 25 km from the Moscow Ring Roa…
$88,000
Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 407 m²
In the prestigious village of Valeryanovo, we sell for you a cozy, good-quality cottage for …
$385,000
Cottage in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Virtual tour on PC watch here! A cozy residential house, built for itself from good quality …
$98,000
