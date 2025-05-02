Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Zhodzina, Belarus

5 properties total found
Cottage in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 210 m²
For sale   gorgeous   cottage and nbsp; 100% readiness from   red ceramic brick and nbsp; in…
$118,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 295 m²
I bring to your attention a luxurious house in Zhodino from the Moscow Ring Road 46 km.A qui…
$783,550
Cottage in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 150 m²
For sale a nice large house of 150 sq.m. for two families. First floor with an area of 66.3 …
$105,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer to buy the House!, Zhodino, Tikhaya St., Minsk region.Favorable location - 50 km fr…
$206,410
Cottage in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 343 m²
Jodino. Bald mountain. A unique house that consists of two autonomous parts, which allows yo…
$350,000
