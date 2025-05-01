Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Fanipalski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Cottage in Cernikauscyna, Belarus
Cottage
Cernikauscyna, Belarus
Area 189 m²
For sale cottage in the agro-town of Chernikovshchyna, 25 km to the ring road.Two-level cott…
$75,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 318 m²
Radical price reduction!The design feature (see floor plan) of the object is the presence of…
$64,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Charkasy, Belarus
Cottage
Charkasy, Belarus
Area 196 m²
$185,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 288 m²
For sale is a spacious and bright house with a delightful view of the endless fields and for…
$75,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go