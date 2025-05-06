Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus

8 properties total found
Cottage in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 155 m²
For sale a modern one-storey house 20 km from Minsk. Minsk district, Goransky S/S, Dubrov, S…
$155,000
Cottage in Novae Pole, Belarus
Cottage
Novae Pole, Belarus
Area 198 m²
For sale two-level cozy, warm house 24 km from Minsk. The cancer direction. The area of the …
$299,000
Cottage in Novae Pole, Belarus
Cottage
Novae Pole, Belarus
Area 517 m²
A two-level residential building with a basement in the village of Novaya Pole is for sale, …
Price on request
Cottage in Cackava, Belarus
Cottage
Cackava, Belarus
Area 283 m²
Elite cottage near the river Bird in ag. Chachkovo! Acquisition of the object is possible wi…
$269,000
Cottage in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
For sale is a wonderful cottage with a guest house and bath, which is ideal for both permane…
$249,000
Cottage 2 rooms in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage 2 rooms
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/1
Exchange for a two-room apartment in Minsk! Unique property for sale!!! Sale of two houses!!…
$9,000
Cottage in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 175 m²
Cottage in the village of Zvenyachi (20 km from Moscow, Grodno direction). The house is buil…
$109,000
Cottage in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 238 m²
Exclusive cottage for sale in an ecologically clean area near the forests withmagnificent vi…
$283,000
Properties features in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus

