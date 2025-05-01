Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Zaslawye, Belarus

4 properties total found
Cottage in Zaslawye, Belarus
Cottage
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 264 m²
Cottage 14 km from Moscow ❤️ Excellent cottage, fully ready for living - the ideal solution …
$190,000
Cottage in Zaslawye, Belarus
Cottage
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 246 m²
For sale a beautiful modern house made of red brick, insulated and plastered.d. zaslavlExcel…
$220,000
Cottage in Zaslawye, Belarus
Cottage
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 207 m²
A cottage for sale in Zaslavl! Cottage village "Zaslavskie Gorki" is located 15 km from the …
$173,000
Cottage in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 576 m²
For sale house in an elite place, LAUSE is a forest, it is clean air, it is water. Want to l…
$395,000
