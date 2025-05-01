Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus

6 properties total found
Cottage in Vozera, Belarus
Cottage
Vozera, Belarus
Area 193 m²
House for sale in the cottage microdistrict of the agro-town Lake. HOUSE/COTTGE. Built in 2…
$140,000
Cottage in Vozera, Belarus
Cottage
Vozera, Belarus
Area 179 m²
We present to your attention an exceptional offer - a house in the agro-town of Lake, locate…
$110,000
Cottage in Karaleva, Belarus
Cottage
Karaleva, Belarus
Area 238 m²
For sale a two-level cottage in Korolevo (26 km from Moscow Ring Road) - watch a video tour …
$156,900
Cottage in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 256 m²
Excellent, inhabited, wisely built cottage, in Basmanovka on the border of the Minsk and Uzd…
$198,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vozera, Belarus
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vozera, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention an exceptional sentence – The house in the agricultural town of…
$110,000
Cottage in Vozera, Belarus
Cottage
Vozera, Belarus
Area 195 m²
For sale a modern cottage fully ready to live in 20 minutes from the Moscow Ring Road, Agrog…
$195,000
